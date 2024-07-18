Snorlax’s face has never looked so delicious!

If you’re a Pokémon fan, the Pokémon Cafes in Tokyo and Osaka are definite must-visits…if you happen to be able to visit those cities, that is. However, not everyone with a love of Pokémon has an opportunity to swing on by Tokyo or Osaka for lunch, so thankfully Japanese meal kit service Oisix is getting set to deliver everything you need to make cafe-style Pokémon meals at home!

These aren’t based on the Pokémon Cafe menus, though. Instead, Oisix is taking inspiration from the Pokémon Cafe Mix/ReMix puzzle game, which is called Pokémon Cafe Mazemaze Puzzle in Japan (maze, with an audible short E at the end, being the Japanese word for “mix” or “stir”).

A total of three kits are on offer, naturally with one featuring Pikachu, the Pikachu Four-Vegetable Curry kit.

If you want something meatier, Snorlax serves as the muse for a hearty hamburger steak in the Big Loco Moco That’d Make Even Snorlax Full.

And finally, since no Poké-meal is truly complete until you’ve had Poké-dessert, there’s the Eevee Cake with Cream Cheese.

Since these are obviously the sort of meals you’re going to want to take a few photos of before you eat, the kits come with placemats that replicate the results screens from Pokémon Café Mix, so that you can blur the line between fantasy and reality when composing your shots.

▼ “Legendary dish created!” say the placemats, which also feature key art for the game on their reverse sides.

And for those who really want to go all-out in terms of presentation, for a slight additional charge you can spec your meal kits to include Poké Ball-themed dishware.

▼ From left to right: the bowls available for the Snorlax, Pikachu, and Eevee meal kits

Prices vary by kit and size, with the two-person Pikachu kit starting at 1,943 yen (US$12.15), the two-person-with-bowl kit 3,671 yen, and the three-person kit 2,873. For Snorlax, those respective prices shift to 2,699, 4,427, and 3,995 yen. Finally, the Eevee kit comes only in a three-to-four-person serve that’s 2,591 yen, or 4,319 yen with bowl. On-sale dates also differ, with Pikachu available from August 15 to September 5, Snorlax August 22 to September 12, and Eevee August 29 to September 19.

The lineup will be available online through Oisix here, though if you miss your chance you can always whip up some Pikachu burgers using SoraNews24’s homemade recipe here.

Source: PR Times via Nijimen

Images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!