Crane games guarantee you’ll win a Poké-exclusive item in the Namco Lottery.

With about half of Japanese people saying that they’re staying home this summer, it’s going to be more important than ever to find ways to stay entertained in the local area. Thankfully, lovers of Pokémon will have one great way to occupy their time with the “Pokémon Exciting Vacation Campaign in Namco” at participating Namco game centers across Japan from July 26 to September 8. In addition to special new Pokémon plushies to grab in the crane machines (also known as claw machines or UFO catchers), the campaign includes a guaranteed additional Namco Lottery Poké-prize for feeding 500 yen (US$3.15) into select crane machines.

▼ Various prizes included in the Pokémon Exciting Vacation Campaign in Namco

To play the Namco Lottery, you’ll have to do a little bit of prep work first by opening up the Namco point app (iPhone/Android) on your smartphone. Next, scan the QR code affixed to your selected crane game machine and link your phone to it via Bluetooth. Finally, insert 500 yen into the machine to play the game. When you’ve paid the full amount, you’ll receive a digital ticket to enter the Namco Lottery where you’ll win something without fail. Once you’ve received your randomly selected reward on the screen, visit the game center’s prize counter to receive it in real life.

Don’t have a smartphone or having trouble getting things set up? No worries–just call a staff member over prior to inserting your money and they’ll help you out.

Speaking of prizes, the first prize is a gorgeous, partially transparent tumbler, 25 centimeters (9.8 inches) in height, featuring a design of Pokémon frolicking on the beach exclusive to the summer campaign. Just imagine relaxing on the beach yourself with the tumbler in hand.

▼ Tumbler prize

The second prize is two kinds of clear pouches measuring 10 x 10 centimeters. One version features Staryu and Pikachu with a green rim, while the other features Pawmot with an orange rim.

▼ Clear pouch prizes

The third prize is three kinds of water float charms that spotlight Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet ‘s trio of starters: Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Each one is 5 centimeters in diameter and its color and elemental designs pay homage to their respective types. Plus, they’re filled with air, just like real floats.

▼ Float charm prizes

Finally, the fourth prize is four kinds of glossy stickers. At about 6 centimeters each, they’re the perfect size to decorate your smartphone or a notebook.

▼ Sticker prizes

In addition to the above Namco Lottery prizes, the crane game machines themselves will be stocked with especially large Poké-plushies that you can cuddle all summer long–if you manage to snag one.

First up are two appropriately summery Water-types that will make you want to go swimming as soon as possible:

▼ Lapras (32 centimeters tall)

▼ Staryu (45 centimeters tall)

Then there are two beloved Normal-type evolutionary family members that are sure to help you work up a summer appetite:

▼ Snorlax (34 centimeters tall)

▼ Munchlax (30 centimeters tall)

Finally, beginning on August 10 and running through the end of the campaign, players who follow a participating Namco game center location on the Namco point app can receive a coupon to exchange for a shopping bag with an original design of Lapras and Pikachu.

▼ Lapras and Pikachu bag

Check the Pokémon Exciting Vacation Campaign in Namco special website to find the closest participating game center near you. And if you’re looking for even more ways to beat the heat this summer vacation, you can always try raiding your local 7-Eleven to taste-test some of the delectable icy treats there.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!