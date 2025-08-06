The new Demon Slayer movie isn’t just taking over the box office, it’s taking over seats too.
If you and I were at a movie theater in my home state of California, and you were to tell me, “Hey, dude, your seat got jacked,” I’d be kind of upset. I mean, it’s pretty rude to steal someone else’s seat, isn’t it?
However, here in Japan a whole lot of people’s seats have been getting “jacked” at the movies this summer…and they couldn’t be happier about it. That’s because in Japanese, the word “jack” is used to describe an artistic takeover of a space, a sort of visual “hijacking,” and moviegoers’ seats are being jacked by the Demon Slayer Corps.
【シートジャック展開】— 鬼滅の刃公式 (@kimetsu_off) August 5, 2025
全国33館で実施中のシートジャック展開
『鬼滅シアター -鬼殺隊結集-』
好評につき、一部劇場で8/14(木)までの延長が決定！
実施スクリーンや上映時間は、
各劇場公式HPの上映スケジュールをご確認ください。https://t.co/7hzlxn8NaU#鬼滅の刃 #無限城編 pic.twitter.com/unL0cRb8fj
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–The Movie: Infinity Castle is dominating the box office in Japan right now, and in some theaters its dominion extends to the seats themselves. At select cineplexes, an entire screening room’s seats are covered in character art of protagonist Tanjiro and 11 of his fellow Demon Slayers, a promotional event titled the Kimetsu no Yaiba Seat Jack.
When buying movie tickets in Japan, your seat is always reserved, but the layout of the Seat Jack artwork is random, so it’s a matter of luck as to whether or not you’ll be seated on your favorite character as you watch the movie. Of course, with this being very much a for-fans affair, there’s a lot of photo-snapping taking place before and after the movie, so a quick “Shashin to totte mo ii desu ka?” (“Is it OK if I take a picture?”) will probably be enough to get your fellow anime enthusiast’s blessing so you can take a quick shot of their seat’s cover.
▼ With the power of teamwork and friendship being such a core theme of Demon Slayer, there’s something especially inspiring about seeing so many of the heroes assembled in one place.
鬼滅の刃の観客マナーが悪いと聞いて周りと遮断されるプレミアムボックスシート&無駄に高いシートジャックで観覧。自分の席の足元が広いので通路に使われて前をチョロチョロされるし、LINEの着信は鳴るし、後席は近いので背後から貧乏揺すりされるしアホはどこでもブロック出来なかった。 pic.twitter.com/DHPT1kbNOH— keroro (@dmkeroro) July 25, 2025
鬼滅の刃の感想は猗窩座愛してる。— おみ (@Bucciaratibrun) August 4, 2025
シートジャックにしてよかった
2枚目が私の席。ドキドキしました🫡一枚くれるのかと思ったw#鬼滅の刃#無限城編 pic.twitter.com/ezXS2Vm8jt
鬼滅の刃シートジャック、ぎゆしの~❤(狙い通り✨) pic.twitter.com/SyCLX1Ma6K— 🕷️しのりん🦋 (@ootoriharuo) August 4, 2025
Since the Infinity Castle movie premiered on July 18, the Seat Jack (which is being held at the theaters listed on the official website here) was supposed to be winding down and coming to a close on August 7. Due to popular demand, though, it’s being extended at some participating locations through August 14, ending one calendar day before the Demon Slayer baseball game at Dodger Stadium.
Source, top image: Twitter/@kimetsu_off
Insert image: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba official website
● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
Leave a Reply