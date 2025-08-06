The new Demon Slayer movie isn’t just taking over the box office, it’s taking over seats too.

If you and I were at a movie theater in my home state of California, and you were to tell me, “Hey, dude, your seat got jacked,” I’d be kind of upset. I mean, it’s pretty rude to steal someone else’s seat, isn’t it?

However, here in Japan a whole lot of people’s seats have been getting “jacked” at the movies this summer…and they couldn’t be happier about it. That’s because in Japanese, the word “jack” is used to describe an artistic takeover of a space, a sort of visual “hijacking,” and moviegoers’ seats are being jacked by the Demon Slayer Corps.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba–The Movie: Infinity Castle is dominating the box office in Japan right now, and in some theaters its dominion extends to the seats themselves. At select cineplexes, an entire screening room’s seats are covered in character art of protagonist Tanjiro and 11 of his fellow Demon Slayers, a promotional event titled the Kimetsu no Yaiba Seat Jack.

When buying movie tickets in Japan, your seat is always reserved, but the layout of the Seat Jack artwork is random, so it’s a matter of luck as to whether or not you’ll be seated on your favorite character as you watch the movie. Of course, with this being very much a for-fans affair, there’s a lot of photo-snapping taking place before and after the movie, so a quick “Shashin to totte mo ii desu ka?” (“Is it OK if I take a picture?”) will probably be enough to get your fellow anime enthusiast’s blessing so you can take a quick shot of their seat’s cover.

▼ With the power of teamwork and friendship being such a core theme of Demon Slayer, there’s something especially inspiring about seeing so many of the heroes assembled in one place.

Since the Infinity Castle movie premiered on July 18, the Seat Jack (which is being held at the theaters listed on the official website here) was supposed to be winding down and coming to a close on August 7. Due to popular demand, though, it’s being extended at some participating locations through August 14, ending one calendar day before the Demon Slayer baseball game at Dodger Stadium.

