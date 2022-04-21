Ever wondered what a Demon Slayer smells like? Now’s your chance to find out!

Any self respecting fan of the smash hit series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will have, undoubtedly, spent time wondering what their favourite characters smell like. Between all of the fighting and bloodshed, there doesn’t appear to be many opportunities for the characters to showcase basic hygiene practices. But thanks to a new collection of Demon Slayer fragrances made in collaboration with perfume brand Primaniacs, even the most intimidating of warriors can show off their sweet side.

Primaniacs have already released scents for thirteen characters from the series back in 2020, including fragrances for Tanjiro, Nezuko and Zenitsu. This time, another seven characters have joined the fragrance fray to do battle with your sense of smell. The new line-up consists of Genya, Kanao, Muzan Kibutsuji, Akaza, Enmu, Daki and Gyutaro.

As well as each fragrance having its own colour scheme, the bottle also features motifs from the character they’re inspired by.

Let’s check out what each character smells like, starting with Genya.

Genya’s scent is described as a fragrance that is ‘sharp and vivid, like the grace of the dawn as the day begins. The bittersweet leafy green mingled with the dry scent of cloves is dark and intimidating.’

Top notes: Leaf Green, Clove, Perilla

Middle notes: Hyacinth, Muguet, Heliotrope, Fig

Base notes: Vetiver, White Musk, Jasmine, Tonka Beans

Next, let’s check out Kanao’s fragrance!

Kanao’s fragrance is like ‘a small flower that rustles in the spring breeze. A fragrance that gently opens a sealed heart. As the scent begins to fill the air, the lilac and iris flowers that had been holding their breath begin to open their buds.’

Top notes: Leafy Green, Lime, Apple

Middle notes: Lilas, Ayame, Heliotrope, Muguet, Rose, Cyclamen

Base notes: Amber, Peach, Cedarwood, Sandalwood

Next up to get their signature scent is Muzan Kibutsuji.

As expected of the series’ main antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji’s fragrance is described as ‘a fragrance that drowns you in a beautiful and cruel nightmare, captivated by twin red eyes that shine in the dark night. This fragrance will ensnare both body and soul with its unfathomable power and irresistible allure.’

Top notes: Lemon, Bergamot, Pineapple, Galbanum

Middle notes: Jasmine, Geranium, Rose

Base notes: Sandalwood, Musk, Cedarwood, Amber

If there was ever a character in need of their own line of fragrance, it’s Akaza, who is up next.

Akaza’s fragrance is ‘a fragrance to break through the void with its unshakable presence. It’s a tight and fearless scent reminiscent of an unleashed fist.‘

Top notes: Bergamot, Grapefruit, Coriander, Mint, Ginger

Middle notes: Rosemary, Geranium, Violet, Ozone Note

Base notes: Moss, Sandalwood, Amber, Musk

Next on the list is the main antagonist from the Mugen Train Arc, Enmu.

Emnu’s signature scent is described as ‘fragrance that beckons you with a soft smile and holds you captive in a dream that you can never wake up from. Before you know it, the subtle sweetness of almond notes quietly melt into the astringency of the vetiver.’

Top notes: Verbena, Violet Leaf

Middle notes: Lavender, Green Apple, Caraway, Jasmine, Vetiver

Base notes: Almond, Floral Ozone, Musk

Clearly we need to know what all the villains of the series smell like, so let’s check out Daki’s fragrance next.

Daki’s fragrance is described as ‘a fragrance with irresistible beauty, like a star shining coldly in the night sky. The notes of Ylang-ylang and golden osmanthus shock the senses with their sweetness, but creeping up behind them is a disturbing shadow slowly spreading with the labdanum notes.”

Top notes: Ylang Ylang, Peach

Middle notes: Osmanthus, Freesia, Labdanum, Ume

Base notes: Sandalwood, Musk, Vanilla

And of course, we couldn’t have a Daki fragrance without a Gyutaro fragrance to go with it, so here it is.

Gyutaro’s fragrance description is as tragic as his backstory is — ‘like an opaque fog spreading at night’s edge, this fragrance is trapped in an endless darkness. It is a fragrance that sinks into a depressing shadow that entangles you and steals everything from you.’

Top notes: Bergamot, Rosemary, Green Note

Middle notes: Labdanum, Clary Sage, Patchouly

Base notes: Vetiver, Cedarwood, Sandalwood, Musk

Each fragrance costs 6,600 yen (US$51.50) for 30 millilitres (1 fluid ounce). Pre-sales begin on June 24 at the Primaniacs Ginza branch, where shoppers will be able to actually have a whiff of the scents, and through the Primaniacs online store here. General sales will start on June 30.

Primaniacs also offer a range of scents from other franchises like One Piece and Attack on Titan, although strangely not the same AoT fragrances we reported on back in 2014. That means we are living in a universe where multiple fragrances exist based on a series where people take down man-eating giants, which is pretty bizarre. But in comparison to say, sushi fragrance or even l’Eau de Sumo Wrestler, multiple AoT fragrances isn’t such a weird concept after all.

Source: Primaniacs via Nijimen

Images: Primaniacs

