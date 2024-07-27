Veteran hypnotist puts his money where his mouth is.

While many of us may have grown up watching famous hypnotists on T.V. and debating over whether their powers were real, not a lot of us can say we’ve ever experienced hypnosis firsthand. That’s all set to change, though, because now there’s an easy way to test the boundaries of the mind at a new hypnosis bar in Tokyo.

Located near Islam Yokocho (“Islam Alley”) in Shin-Okubo, the bar is called “Fushigi no Heso” (“Mysterious Belly Button”), and it allows you to experiment with the magical world through tarot card readings as well.

▼ Plus, there’s electronic “hookars” or “hookahs” and a “strange menu” available.

The main draw here, though, is the chance to be hypnotised by Endo, a veteran hypnotist who previously astounded patrons with his powers at the bar’s previous locations in Kitasenju and Ikebukuro. Prices for hypnosis are 1,000 yen (US$6.46) per person, with people between the ages of 20 and 40 able to take part, and for groups of 10 or more, if one of the participants fails to fall into a hypnotic state like the kind commonly seen on T.V., they will receive a prize.

▼ You are getting sleepy…very sleepy…

You don’t have to opt for hypnosis upon entering the establishment, however, as it also functions as a regular bar. There’s a wide selection of drinks on the menu, including beer, whiskey, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as snacks like smoked cheese and beef jerky, and pasta and curry meals.

▼ On the “Magical Menu”, you’ll find options like hypnosis, palm reading and tarot card reading.

▼ They sell power stones as well.

If you’ve ever been curious about the magical world and what it holds, Mysterious Belly Button is ready to take you there, and it’s open until 4 in the morning most days of the week.

Cafe information

Fushigi no Heso / 不思議のヘソ

Address: 東京都新宿区百人町2-6-2

Tokyo-to, Shinjuku-ku, Hyakunincho 2-6- 2

Hours: 9:30 p.m.-4:00 a.m. (Mon-Sat); 7:00 p.m.-midnight (Sundays); 9:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m. (public holidays)

Website (Instagram)

Source, images: @Press

