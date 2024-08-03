Captain Pikachu wants you to get out of the house over summer vacation.

Last month, we got our hands on the complete set of McDonald’s Japan’s Nintendo Happy Meal toys. Since they were part of a tie-up with Universal Studios Japan, the focus was on the Super Mario and Donkey Kong series, but it was kind of a bummer that there were no Pokémon items, since Pikachu and the other Pocket Monsters often appear in USJ’s parades and shows.

Thankfully, McDonald’s is making up for that with a new all-Pokémon Happy Meal line that’s on its way later this month.

First teased a few days ago in a tweet with the message “Let’s go find some summer memories!” and the unmistakable silhouettes of Pikachu and Sprigatito standing in the sand, the lineup has now been revealed, along with its theme of outdoor summer fun and adventures with Pokémon.

A total of eight different toys will be on offer, all themed around getting out of the house during the upcoming Obon summer vacation period. As is becoming increasingly common for promotions with popular anime and game franchises, the merch is being split up into multiple release rounds, with the first round consisting of a Captain Pikachu water wheel, Poké Ball watering can, Sprigatito shovel and hand rake, and Fuecoco flying disc.

▼ Yes, the Fuecoco “flying disc” is legally distinct from a frisbee.

For Round 2, you’ll receive either a Sprigatito telescope, Quaxly squirt gun, Captain Pikachu roller that makes lightning blot-marks in sand or clay, or a flip-open Poké Ball compass.

Round 1 kicks off on August 9 and runs until the 15th, with Round 2 lasting from August 16 to 22. There’s also a Round 3, scheduled to start on August 23 and to run indefinitely, during which all eight items are eligible to show up in Happy Meals, but since that seems like it’ll be dependent on leftover stock from the previous rounds, it’s probably best to aim for Round 1 or 2 if you’ve got your heart set on grabbing your favorite from the bunch.

