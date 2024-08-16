Sega serves up Nintendo nostalgia with five classic games, but they won’t be easy to get.

If you’ve ever wanted to find a way to bring the nostalgia of old-school gaming back into your life, you’ll want to head to an amusement arcade or “game centre” in Japan this September. That’s where you’ll find the “Family Computer Card Case” collection, which is set to be released in UFO Catcher crane games as part of Sega Plaza’s prize lineup.

▼ They look exactly like Family Computer (“Famicom”) cartridges, but they’re actually card cases.

Sega Plaza is Japan’s premier producer of game and anime-related prize products, and though it’s a division of Sega, it works with all sorts of franchises to bring a wide variety of exclusive merchandise to customers. Nintendo is one such big player who teams up with Sega for exclusive Plaza product releases, and though the two were once rivals in the video game console market, they now enjoy a friendly relationship as collaborators, which is good news for gamers.

There are five to collect in the series, covering the following titles: Super Mario Brothers, Ice Climber, Balloon Fight, Donkey Kong and Excitebike. Measuring 11 x 1.5 x 7 centimetres (4.3 x 0.6 x 2.8 inches), the cases are almost identical in size to a regular Famicom cartridge, and they have the same shape and feel, taking you right back to your bedroom in the ’80s.

▼ The only thing that’s different is the cases open up to store cards.

While they can be used to store all type of cards, you’ll definitely attract attention, and maybe even get in the good books with a potential business partner, if you use the case as a business card holder. In Japan, where business cards are presented at meetings, cases are vital, and one like this is likely to break the ice and start a conversation, especially with a fellow Famicom fan.

As soon as news of the release was made public, fans in Japan were quick to express their desire to get their hands on the cases, leaving comments like:

“I need this in my life!”

“I want Ice Climber!!!!”

“These will help me relive my past battles.”

“It’s great that Sega makes Famicom goods!”

“Wow, I wonder if they’ll add more classics to the collection?”

“I hope they turn this into a series, with Mother [EarthBound Beginnings], Dragon Quest I, and Final Fantasy III next!”

We would love to see more titles added to the series, but for now, we’re keen to grab this entire set when it’s released on 20 September. Sega Plaza is yet to reveal the actual game centre locations where the cases will be released — and there’s a chance they might be available at some stores as well — but those details will be added to the product page closer to the release date.

As owners of the Nintendo Famicom controller card case, we can’t wait to add the Famicom cartridge cases to our collection!

