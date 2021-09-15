Yaki imo is the star of the show this autumn.

While pumpkin might be the flavour of the season for a lot of people overseas, here in Japan it’s all about the sweet potato. Freshly harvested in the colder months, people grow up associating autumn with the flavour of sweet potato, and the most popular way to enjoy it is as yaki imo (roasted sweet potato).

▼ Throughout autumn and winter, yaki imo is so popular it’s sold from the back of trucks that blare a slow “yaki imo” chant through their speakers to entice customers.

Now, as the days get shorter and colder, Starbucks is here to wrap us up in the moreish flavours of roasted sweet potato, with the new Yaki Imo Frappuccino.

Decorated with crispy sweet potato flakes, the new Frappuccino captures the chewy texture of the root vegetable with actual chunks of roasted sweet potato blended into the base of the drink. A honey-like sweet potato sauce is mixed throughout the beverage, providing a gentle sweetness and creating a delectable, beautiful golden hue.

Sold in a tall size only, priced at 638 yen (US$5.82) for takeout and 650 yen for eat-in, the new Frappuccino promises to deliver all the soul-warming flavours of sweet potato with a variety of textures to excite the palate.

The Yaki Imo Frappuccino will be available from 22 September to 19 October or until stocks sell out, although those using the chain’s Mobile Order & Pay system will be able to purchase the drink from 17-21 September.

And if autumn just isn’t autumn for you without a taste of pumpkin, Starbucks has you covered there too, with the Pumpkin Spice Latte back on the menu in Japan for a limited time after 15 years!

Source, images: Starbucks

