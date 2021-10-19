Mischievous “Treat with Trick” drink is a Frappuccino in cosplay that wants to trick you with popping candy.

Autumn has been great so far for Starbucks fans in Japan, with the Pumpkin Spice Latte reappearing for the first time in 15 years, and a special Roasted Sweet Potato Frappuccino heralding in the season.

Roasted sweet potatoes are such a fall specialty in Japan that they’ve now become the star ingredient for this year’s long-awaited limited-edition Halloween Frappuccino. However, in keeping with the holiday of pranks and mischief, there’s a bit of a twist to the new drink that’ll keep customers on their toes.

The Halloween beverage is called “Treat with Trick Frappuccino“, and according to Starbucks, it’s actually the Roasted Sweet Potato Frappuccino dressed up in disguise. The new drink is said to contain the same base ingredients as the Roasted Sweet Potato Frappuccino, but instead of being golden orange in appearance, this one is darker and more mysterious, thanks to the addition of chocolate powder and a purple potato-flavoured sauce.

The whipped cream is topped with both golden and purple sweet potato-flavoured sauces so you can treat yourself to the taste of more than one variety, and if you want a trick, there’s the option to customise your drink with a “Popping Topping” for an extra 108 yen (US$0.95), or 110 yen for dine-in customers.

▼ The Halloween topping contains white chocolate-coated candy that pops in your mouth, and it comes packaged in four different designs.

The QR code on each pack allows you to access information on special costume customisations for the Treat with Trick Frappuccino, which comes in a tall size and is priced at 678 yen for takeout or 690 yen for dine-in customers.

The Halloween Frappuccino will be on the menu from 20-31 October or until sold out, which, judging by the popularity of this year’s Halloween drinkware range, might happen sooner rather than later, so be sure to get in quick before this treat disappears!

Source, images: Starbucks Japan

