Special collection lets you wear your love of anime on your fingers and display it too.

One of Studio Ghibli’s most animated characters, in terms of lively, spirited movements, would have to be Calcifer, the fire spirit from Howl’s Moving Castle.

Not only does Calcifer display a wide range of facial expressions — he also changes size, transparency, colour, and shape, sometimes all in the blink of an eye, given that he’s a blazing fire.

▼ So when it came to designing a new range of rings to kick off Ghibli’s new “Kazaring” series, Calcifer was chosen to be the star.

Each item in this new series, which combines the words “kazaru” (“to decorate”) and “ring”, is designed to function as both jewellery and figurine, and it looks set to be the next big thing at the Donguri Kyowakoku retail chain, which sells a wide range of officially licensed Studio Ghibli goods.

▼ There are six Calcifer rings to collect in the new Kazaring collection, including a “secret” ring not pictured.

Each ring contains a very different Calcifer, showing some of the different sides to the spirit’s character.

▼ There’s the animated Calcifer, using his fiery arms to gesticulate…

▼ …the cooking Calcifer, frying up some tasty bacon and eggs…

▼…the quiet Calcifer in his fireplace, doing his best not to go out…

▼…the industrious Calcifer, pulling himself onto a log to increase his strength…

…and the worried Calcifer, which is cleverly designed to make it look like both your finger and the pedestal is a log, to which the fire spirit is desperately clinging onto to avoid being extinguished.

The sixth Calcifer ring remains a mystery, as these are all being sold in blind boxes for 1,100 yen (US$9.53) each, so you’ll only know what the mystery design looks like if you’re lucky enough to receive it. If you do want to collect them all, though, there is the option to purchase all six designs for 6,600 yen, which ensures you’ll get the mystery item.

On sale at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online from 5 March, the Kazaring series is a great way to display your jewellery around the house while it’s not being worn, and now we can’t wait to see if they’ll be adding even more characters from other films to the collection in future!

Source, images: PR Times

