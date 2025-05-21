A dash of magic from Howl’s room, now available in the real world.

When you’re an anime character in need of privacy, you tend to seek solace in quiet quarters, and that’s what the titular character from Howl’s Moving Castle does when he retreats to his room. Surrounded by a myriad of trinkets, the wizard’s cherished items provide him with a sense of comfort and safety as he seeks to escape from the harsh realities of adulthood, and now those items can bring us solace in the real world, with the Howl’s Room Cafe Curtain.

The cafe curtain contains a wide variety of recognisable motifs from the film, starting with the plush toys that appear on Howl’s bed.

On the other end of the curtain are celestial motifs and decorations, with gold thread details and sparkly bijou elements that evoke the magical splendor of the wizard’s room.

Some of the motifs will bring a smile to your face, like the cutely shaped hanging vegetables…

▼ … and the hanging feathers with beautifully embroidered spools of thread.

The curtain itself is made from 100-percent cotton, with the soft fabric providing a slight sense of transparency that allows for a gentle penetration of light.

Measuring 104 centimetres (41 inches) across and 44 centimetres in height, the cafe curtain provides just enough discreetness for small windows and shelves around the home.

Priced at 4,950 yen (US$34.19), the curtain is a beautiful way to add a dash of anime magic to your everyday life, and it can be purchased at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online while stocks last.

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku

