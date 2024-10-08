The only difference is that our version of a “mountain” may be a bit more gastronomically inclined.

Our Japanese-language reporter Yuuichiro Wasai recently became a little too obsessed with Netflix’s crime thriller Tokyo Swindlers, released this past July. The drama follows a group of people with different roles (leader, negotiator, informer, legal expert, document forger, and casting coordinator for imposters) who pose as landowners to steal huge amounts of money from fraudulent real estate transactions. The thrilling “ecstasy” that they feel after finishing a job successfully is addicting to them.

Speaking of addictions, not only did Yuuichiro binge all seven episodes at once, but he became hooked on real estate fraud and went down an Internet rabbit hole researching all kinds of real cases on his own. Heck, he even asked a beauty parlor in Omotesando to give him a makeover to look more like the land swindler Takumi Tsujimoto (played by Go Ayano) in the show–not an altogether unusual occurrence for our team when paying tribute to celebrities that we like.

Perhaps the zenith of his infatuation came one day when he decided that he wanted to scale a “mountain”–what the characters in the show use as a metaphor for a swindling job, target, or challenge–of new heights in Tokyo’s Gotanda neighborhood. Strictly speaking, while the “big mountain” 10-billion yen scam that the series is centered on doesn’t take place in Gotanda, it’s still walking distance away, and there are scenes that are set there. Plus, Yuuichiro has always loved Gotanda.

▼ A view of Gotanda outside of Gotanda Station

Furthermore, he already knew that Gotanda has its own big mountains–for instance, take this location of Ramen Butayama, which has the kanji for mountain (山) in its name.

Oh! If you order a super serving of noodles at Tsukemen Tetsu, that should definitely qualify as a big mountain, too.

Even the bento advertised on this sign looks like it would be a big mountain given the overflowing amount of rice.

And so, Yuuichiro resolved that he would attack one of these big mountains in the area over his lunch break…when suddenly he heard a voice from beyond his office desk. It was coming from a mysterious, suit-clad man with a mustache who resembled the swindlers’ ringleader, Harrison Yamanaka (played by Etsushi Toyokawa).

“Won’t you set your sights on an even larger mountain?” Harrison tempted him. “How about one that everyone is afraid of and hesitates to take on…an impenetrable mountain?”

▼ This Harrison also gave off a vibe suspiciously like that of SoraNews24 editor Go Hatori–but pay that no mind.

With those words, Yuuichiro knew that he had to look harder for an even bigger mountain to tackle. Once in Gotanda, he walked around the station area while mulling it over some more. “Big mountain…where are you…?” he puzzled, when suddenly, there it was before his eyes.

▼ Ohyama Hanten (“Yakiniku [grilled meat] Big Mountain restaurant”), whose name uses the kanji for big (大) and mountain (山)!!

This HAD to be fate showing him where the biggest mountain was. He never thought that it would be so close to Gotanda Station…but maybe hiding in plain sight was part of the deception. In any case, he was now practically obligated to investigate this big mountain for himself, and so headed up the stairs.

Now, Yuuichiro had been a little concerned that the restaurant would be expensive, given the fact that it specialized in beef and was close to the station, but the lunch-time menu turned out to be quite reasonable.

Because of that, he decided to order the wagyu galbi (Japanese beef short ribs) lunch for 2,200 yen (US$14.80), which was the most expensive item on the menu. If he were aiming for the biggest mountain, he had to do it properly, after all. Oh, and he should probably wash it all down with a refreshing lunchtime beer as well (380 yen).

The short ribs finally arrived. Everything looked amazing.

He couldn’t wait to try the marinated beef.

With that, he fired up his table grill and threw on the first cut.

It looked divine resting on a beautiful mountain of white rice.

For better or for worse, the meat practically melted on Yuuichiro’s tongue right away. He had wanted to spend a little more time with it…but there were plenty more pieces to come.

Yuuichiro was ultimately very pleased with his success at conquering this mountain. In fact, he became so confident in his abilities that he felt he had transformed from Takumi into Harrison and was ready to take on the world. Maybe for his next job he can help his two cowriters tackle their own biggest mountains in the world of dating.

Restaurant information

Oyama Inshoku Ekimae / 大山飯店 駅前店

Address: Tokyo-to, Shinagawa-ku, Higashi-Gotanda 1-14-14 Kitahara Building, 3rd floor

東京都品川区東五反田 1-14-14 北原ビル 3Ｆ

Open: 11:30 a.m.-4 a.m. (lunch served until 4 p.m.)

All images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]