Fried chicken really is the best paid content.

Like pretty much all successful free-to-play video games, Genshin Impact is designed so that it doesn’t cost you anything to play, but holds out the promise of more fun if you are willing to throw some cash its way to pay for microtransactions that provide you with special items or extra perks. As of this week, though, there’s some paid Genshin Impact content that comes with arguably the greatest loot of all: real-world fried chicken.

On Wednesday, KFC Japan began offering a Genshin Impact combo meal, dubbed the Genshin Collaboration Magician Pack. Gracing the special box are illustrations of sorcerous siblings Lyney and Lynette, drawn in super-deformed proportions and decked out in striped outfits inspired by KFC’s design aesthetic.

The Magician Pack includes three piece of Original Crispy recipe fried chicken, a biscuit, and a medium drink. In addition, you also receive a code to be redeemed within Genshin Impact for a number of in-game items.

▼ And yes, once of the items is fried chicken, plus a Wings of Feasting glider.

The base set, the Genshin Collaboration Magician Pack B, is priced at 1,250 yen (US$8.90). If you’re willing to shell out 1,700 yen, though, you can upgrade to the Genshin Collaboration Magician Pack A, which also gets you your choice of Lyney or Lynette ticket holder sheath with an exclusive illustration.

▼ They’re basically compact clear files, sized to hold paper tickets for events or travel instead of full-size documents.

Regardless of whether you’re buying the A or B set, if you place your order through KFC Japan’s online order system, you have a chance at winning one of 500 Lyney or 500 Lynette acrylic character standees.

Finally, five KFC Japan branches (Apia Sapporo in Sapporo, Takadanobaba in Tokyo, Port Walk Minato in Nagoya, Nanka Namba Station in Osaka, and Tenjin Southern-dori in Fukuoka) will also be displaying full-size standee versions of the pair.

The Genshin Collaboration Magician Pack is on sale now and scheduled to be available until October 31, but as is often the case with anime/video game tie-ups, that comes with the asterisk of “while supplies last,” so if you’re looking for an excuse to rush out and eat some fried chicken ASAP, here you go.

Source: KFC Japan

Top image: KFC Japan

Insert images: PR Times, KFC Japan

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!