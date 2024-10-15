Plus Super Mushroom frying pans for pancakes and etageres for high tea.

Toymaker Bandai Spirits’ Ichiban Kuji is sort of like a premium capsule toy system, but without the capsules. You go to a participating store, pay the fee to play, and then stick your hand in a box and pull a prize ticket (or kuji, in Japanese) that tells you what prize you’ve won.

Ichiban Kuji is generally a little more expensive than a capsule toy machine, but the prizes are also often bigger and more luxurious too. The latest Ichiban Kuji iteration, for example, costs 750 yen (US$5.35) per play, but features an awesome lineup of Super Mario merch, including a Question Block snack dispenser!

“Super Mario Home Party with Everybody” is the theme of the lineup. Ichiban Kuji prizes are grouped into classes, but even this round’s lowest level, the G-rank prize, one of eight character plates, is pretty cool, as are the F-rank “party flag towels.”

Luckier fans can snag an E-rank prize, one of six sandwich maker blocks, or the D-rank Piranha Plant tongs.

If fortune has an especially big smile for you, you could receive the C-rank Super Mushroom Frying Pan, which can make some of the coolest pancakes ever…

…or the B-rank character etagere.

▼ Personally, I’d probably just call it a “snack stand,” but then again I’m not fancy enough to have ever been invited to high tea at Princess Peach’s castle.

And the A-rank prize is this awesomely clever Question Block Snack Dispenser, which will serve you candy or other munchies every time Mario hits it, making it arguably even better than the in-game version that provides you with gold coins.

Obviously, each store’s Ichiban Kuji box is stocked with more low-rank prize tickets than high ones, so you might think that there’s no point in playing if you can’t get to a store right away, since the later you show up, the more likely that one of the high-rank prizes has already been claimed. However, there are two reasons not to lose hope, the first of which is Ichiban Kuji’s “Last One Prize,” which is a special deluxe additional item given to whoever pulls the very last ticket in the box. For the Super Mario Home Party with Everybody Ichiban Kuji, the Last One Prize is this array of blocks…

…which is actually a room light!

And finally, the Super Mario Ichiban Kuji includes something called a Double Chance Campaign, in which you can register the ticket you pulled through the Ichiban Kuji website to be entered into a drawing to win one of 50 Question Block Snack Dispensers with Luigi instead of Mario.

The Super Mario Ichiban Kuji is going on now and can be played at branches of 7-Eleven Japan and Ito Yokado supermarkets, as well as at the Nintendo Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto stores.

Related: Ichiban Kuji

Source, images: @Press

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]