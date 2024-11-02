Traditional education is getting a remix, and preschoolers are ready to rave.

Shaping young minds is no easy task, so preschool teachers are always on the lookout for creative ways to spark children’s curiosity. In Japan, one preschool is shaking things up by taking traditional education and saying “More turntables, please!”

Enter Nbebe Shokai, who recently stumbled across a listing for a DJ on Timee, a popular Japanese app for short-term part-time jobs. The mission: to show children the coolness of DJs and the wonderful world of music. Arriving at the preschool, Nbebe was warmly welcomed by the staff and introduced to a fellow DJ. Together, they set up their gear and prepared to blast out an exciting mix of tunes for the kids as part of a back-to-back set, where each DJ takes a turn playing one or more songs before handing over to the other. From children’s classics like “Anpanman March” to the infectious beats of “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born,” and even some of his favorite Vocaloid tracks, the kids were bursting with enthusiasm, dancing freely to every song, even the ones they didn’t know.

While Nbebe was the second DJ to visit, the first was such a hit that he now returns weekly as the school’s resident DJ. According to Principal Masayuki Ihara, the kids put in 110 percent effort in their dancing and exercises, especially with the DJ there, and they’re always asking when he’ll come again. The DJs, too, have shared how much they appreciate the kids’ enthusiastic reactions to every tune.

This all began about seven years ago when Ihara was principal at Minamishimabara Bunka Preschool in the city of Minamishimabara, Nagasaki Prefecture. Back then, Ihara invited a DJ friend to visit, and the kids were instantly captivated. They loved the sounds from the turntables, the flashing lights, and especially the chance to touch the equipment themselves. When Ihara moved to his current role at sister school Nishijin Bunka Preschool in Fukuoka City’s Sawara Ward, he wanted to keep the fun going. Conversations with some of the kids’ fathers then set everything in motion; they talked about showcasing hobbies and skills, giving kids a chance to see adults doing unique things, ultimately leading to the creation of events like this preschool rave.

With a background in the restaurant industry, as well as a brief stint considering his own talent agency, Ihara has a unique take on childcare: it should be entertaining. He believes parents shouldn’t be forcing children to learn or trying to live vicariously through them. Instead, adults should show children how they are growing and developing, and do fun activities together. Recognizing that staff may lack certain skills, Ihara has taken to recruitment agencies to invite performers, such as ballet dancers and other skilled artists, to engage with the children. To further enrich their experiences, the preschool also organizes monthly outings to museums, theaters, and other cultural venues.

Ihara’s preschool is all about inspiring curiosity and showing the children that learning can be a lifelong adventure. For some, these moments could simply be joyful memories on the path to adulthood, while for others, they may be the seeds of a future full of discovery and new possibilities that they might never have dreamed of. So, while it’s yet to be seen if these ideas will catch on, Ihara’s preschool is devoted to changing children’s futures, one preschool disco at a time.

Source: J-Cast News via Livedoor News via Hachima Kiko

Top image: Pakutaso

