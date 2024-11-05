Heal yourself with the taste of a squishy feline foot filled with loads of good bacteria.

Japanese stores are known for selling pretty much everything you could wish for, and now they’re making the dreams of cat lovers come true by selling cat paw yoghurt.

Officially called “Iyashi no Puni Puni Yoghurt” (“Healing Squishy Yogurt”), this new treat is created by Takanashi Dairies, a company well-known for its milk and dairy products. Takanashi says it’s carefully designed this yoghurt to have the same squishy texture as the underside of a cat paw, giving you the same sensation as squeezing the soft paw pad of a feline, only with your mouth.

The images of cats and cat paws on the packaging immediately alerts you to the fact that this is no ordinary yoghurt. Looking closer reveals it’s not only the texture that’s said to give you a satisfying, soulful, healing sensation, but the use of GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid), which has known relaxing properties.

Upon opening the tub, you’ll find that the texture is different to a regular yoghurt, being smooth yet firm to the touch. It’s not as thick as Greek yogurt, but it has a firm texture that feels elastic, like a cat’s paw pad.

It’s definitely squishy, but not in a gummy way. Instead, the texture is similar to jelly or a Japanese purin pudding, giving way under the tongue delightfully with a slight pushback that makes it extra satisfying to devour. The taste is gentle and sweet, without any strong overpowering flavours, making it delicious enough to be enjoyed by everyone.

▼ Each tub contains 95 kilocalories so you don’t have to feel too guilty about the indulgence either.

GABA is said to be particularly beneficial in aiding a good night’s sleep so eating a tub of cat paws before bed should send you off to a blissful slumber usually only enjoyed by the feline species.

The new yoghurt is currently available at convenience stores and supermarkets around Japan, where you’ll find it at a recommended retail price of 149 yen (US$0.98).

Photos© SoraNews24

