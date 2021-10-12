Game enthusiasts and kotatsu enthusiasts now have something to be doubly enthusiastic about together.

After living in Japan, I have stood steadfastly by my thinking that there are no better inventions in human history than GPS and the kotatsu.

Whether we’re talking about ordinary ones, ginormous futon versions, or pet-sized ones, it’s a disgrace that the Japanese kotatsu, a table with a heater on its underside to keep your legs and feet nice and toasty, hasn’t caught on in more parts of the world. There’s truly no better feeling than snuggling up under the heated table in the dead of winter and letting its warmth envelop you inside a soft futon blanket of bliss.

This month, the humble kotatsu has gotten an exciting upgrade from Japanese electronics and appliance retailer Yamada Denki’s new Game Kotatsu, which is specially designed for you to play card games or board games with your family and friends in the comfiest setting imaginable.

What sets this heated table apart from ordinary ones is the fact that it’s equipped with card and chip slots on each side. The tabletop is also covered in velour, making it an easy surface for putting down and picking up play pieces.

▼ Spend a Sunday afternoon playing a fun family-friendly game or a cutthroat game of cards with friends.

▼ Close-up of the velour surface

Measuring 75 x 75 centimeters (29.5 x 29.5 inches) in length and 38.5 centimeters in height, the table weighs a portable 11.5 kilograms (25.3 pounds). Its tabletop component is even reversible as a regular kotatsu tabletop.

Hidden storage units also help you clean up easily and have game pieces ready to go again in a moment’s notice.

The Game Kotatsu will go on sale on October 15 for 16,280 yen (US$145). It can be purchased at all but a few Yamada Denki locations throughout Japan as well as on their online store here. If you don’t want to buy the full kotatsu, you can also just buy the reversible tabletop for 8,778 yen.

Sliced bread, while you’re pretty high up there on my list, you still can’t hold a candle to the kotatsu and all of its versatility.

Source: Denfaminico Gamer via Livedoor News via Otakomu

Top image: @Press

Insert images: Yamada Denki

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!