A “thrilling beverage” to get you in the holiday mood.

With the festive season fast approaching, things are heating up at Starbucks, with the chain announcing its second holiday Frappuccino of the year: the Merry Berry Strawberry Frappuccino.

Designed to deliver a taste that’s full of strawberries, this beverage has a mound of pulp at the bottom of the cup, so you can enjoy the intense flavour of the fruit from the very first sip. The body of the drink contains a mellow strawberry milk, with a generous strawberry sauce slathered around the sides, so you can alter the intensity of the flavour as you make your way through the drink.

Up top is the chain’s special “Merry Cream”, made with mascarpone and white chocolate, with sparkling silver sugar creating a holiday feel.

Joining the Frappuccino, which will be on the menu priced from 687 yen (US$4.46), is the Merry Berry Strawberry Milk, which will be available in Short through to Venti sizes, priced from 550-690 yen. This strawberry milk-flavoured beverage combines strawberry sauce and white mocha-flavoured syrup with steamed milk to create a good balance of sweetness and sourness, as the rich sweetness of the syrup mellows out the tartness of the fruity sauce. Like the Frappuccino, it too contains a Merry Cream topping, for extra richness and holiday cheer.

The Merry Cream is so good it’ll be offered as a limited-time customisation, with the Merry Cream Latte leading the way as a shining example of how well the topping can enhance any beverage on the menu. The customisation on its own costs 55 yen, while the Merry Cream Latte will be available in Short through to Venti sizes, from 501-640 yen.

Another recommended beverage is the Merry Cream Joyful Medley Tea Latte, which will be on the menu for a limited time. Starbucks Rewards members will want to pick this one up next time they visit, as they’ll be able to enjoy it at the discounted, customisation-free price of 540 yen.

The Merry Cream Joyful Medley Tea Latte will only be discounted for members from 4-10 December, but the latte, customisation, Frappuccino, and Milk will all be on the menu from 22 November to 25 December.

Source, images: Press release

