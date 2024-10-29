The Hatsuyuki is specially designed to look like fallen snow.

December might still seem some time away at the moment, but at Starbucks the holiday season is already kicking off, with the release of a new limited-edition beverage called the Hatsuyuki Frappuccino.

The drink actually goes by two names — Hatsuyuki Frappuccino (“First Snow Frappuccino”) and the slightly less poetic but more descriptive Macadamia White Snow Chocolate Frappuccino. The new beverage is designed to express the excitement of first snow falling, and the marriage between macadamia nut-scented sauce and creamy white chocolate will make you feel like the holiday season has begun, from the very first sip.

The macadamia white chocolate sauce has a rich flavour that spreads throughout the palate, while the whipped cream topping is dusted with white and pale blue crushed candy pieces and silver sugar, creating the beautiful look of freshly fallen snow. Chunks of white chocolate fudge add extra sweetness and texture to the beverage, which will be sold in a Tall size only, priced at 687 yen (US$4.50) for takeout or 700 yen for dine-in.

Coffee lovers will be pleased to hear that the Frappuccino is also being made available as a Macadamia White Snow Mocha, a latte that pairs the nutty, rich white chocolate with espresso. The whipped cream topping also contains a dusting of crushed candy and silver sugar, providing extra texture and sweetness to the beverage, which can be enjoyed hot or cold, in Short through to Venti sizes priced from 550-690 yen.

Both drinks will be on the menu from 1-21 November, but if you’d like to get an early taste of the Frappuccino you can do that at a special pop-up called the “Starbucks Coffee Hatsuyuki Store“.

Open from 31 October to 3 November, this limited-time winter wonderland will be popping up at the 701 area of Tokyu Plaza Harajuku’s Harakado complex. The fluffy cream, glittering candy, and whipped cream topping from the Hatsuyuki Frappuccino will be larger than life here, with a special photo spot set up on the premises and free original stickers for anyone who stops by.

It’s a great way to welcome this year’s first holiday drinks to the Starbucks menu, and a good way to keep the ball rolling after we bid farewell to the Halloween Frappuccino on 31 October.

Source, images: Press release

