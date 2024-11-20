We find out if this monstrosity tastes as cheesy as it looks.

On 18 November, Domino’s started selling a 1kg Cheese Volcano, which is the chain’s third-ever volcano pizza, following on from its original debut in January, and the Halloween-themed edition released last month.

▼ A key feature of the volcano is the “crater” of cheesy lava which you can dip your slices into

▼ Now, the volcano is bigger than ever, with a whole kilo (2.2 pounds) of cheese used in this latest release.

Image: Press release

We were fortunate enough to try this cheesy monstrosity at a press event prior to its official release, where representatives for the chain told us the reason behind its creation, saying, “Cheese sells!”

Cheese certainly does sell, and this one contains 720 grams of mozzarella cheese and 280 grams of cheddar cheese sauce for a rich flavour. Receiving a box of our own to try, we opened the lid to reveal…

▼ …the cheesy volcano!

Though we knew this would be cheesy, the topping here was crazy. It was as if the pizza had disappeared beneath the lava after a massive cheese eruption, and after picking up a slice, we felt the heaviness of the cheese.

We hadn’t felt a slice quite this heavy before, and when we dipped it in the crater and took a bite, it felt totally immoral. You wouldn’t want to eat one of these on your own, as you may never recover from the sense of guilt after eating a kilo of cheese, but for sharing with friends, this would be a fun and tasty treat.

The dipping process gives this pizza a uniqueness that makes it extra fun to eat, but it’ll only be around for a limited time until 22 December, priced from 3,690 yen (US$23.83) for take-out and 4,430 yen for delivery.

Related: Domino’s Pizza Japan

Images ©SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!