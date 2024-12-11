If you want your sushi seasoned with adorableness, this is the place.

It might sound cliched, but it’s not inaccurate to call Japan the land of sushi. Nor is it inaccurate to call Japan a land of incredibly cute things, and those two aspects of the country are coming together at a new sushi restaurant in Tokyo.

Recently opened in the Asakusa neighborhood, Sushi Bears has done a fine job choosing a name for itself, seeing as how there really wasn’t any chance that people were going to call the restaurant anything else. That’s because of the chef’s signature creation: an adorable bear made out of toro, minced tuna.

Other ingredients are presented in a more orthodox fashion, but every sushi set and bowl on the menu features that cute little bear, who appears to be slightly singed to help keep his shape.

Depending on the order, it appears that the bear is sometimes sitting upright, and other times lounging about with a more relaxed posture.

Being located in the Asakusa neighborhood, where nearby Sensoji Temple always draws large crowds, Sushi Bears is obviously aiming to catch the eyes of visiting travelers, but the restaurant isn’t skimping on quality, promising seafood selected for its flavor and freshness, not just whether or not it can be shaped into a bear.

Sushi Bears also understands that your sightseeing schedule might not give you time for a sit-down meal with them, which is why they also offer to-go sushi cones.

If you do have time to dine in, though, Sushi Bears’ chef, drawing from her experience as a hot spring travel and sake YouTuber, can offer recommendations for a good brew to pair with your food.

Prices start at 2,500 yen (US$16.65) for sushi bowls and 2,700 yen for sets, with the to-go cones 1,000 yen. The restaurant features an English menu and happily welcomes non-Japanese-speaking customers, and has an online reservation page here.

Restaurant information

Sushi Bears

Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Asakusabashi Daihaimu Asakusa 202

東京都台東区浅草3-16-1 ディアハイム浅草202

Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Closed Wednesdays

Website

Source: PR Times

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: PR Times, Sushi Bears

