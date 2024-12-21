Terrycloth Totoro works of art.

For many anime fans, there comes a bittersweet stage in their life when they can no longer cover each and every wall of their living space in posters of their favorite animated works. Maybe you’ve gained a romantic partner or other housemates who aren’t down with such a heavily otaku-accented interior design, or maybe you just feel like you’re at a point where you want a more traditionally mature, sophisticated aesthetic and all those posters are starting to feel a little too dorm room-y to you.

But just because you’re not hanging anime posters doesn’t mean you can’t hang anime towels, like this beautiful My Neighbor Totoro design that’s a functional piece of art.

Officially listed by Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku as the My Neighbor Totoro Moonlit Night Face Towel, the dimensions of this understated but captivating cloth (80 x 34 centimeters [31.5 x 13.4 inches]) mean it will also work just fine as a towel to dry your hands on in the kitchen or bathroom. A full trio of Totoros can be seen, with Large and Medium ones playing their ocarinas while perched on a tree branch and a Small Totoro hanging out with some Soot Sprites nearby.

Of course, classy or not, you can’t expect a Totoro scene to not have a little special playfulness, can you? The towel’s moon, stars, and “Totoro” text are all sewn with luminescent cloth that gently glows in the dark, further setting the moonlit night mood.

If, rather than having these Totoros decorate your home, you’d like them to accompany you on your adventurous expeditions into the outside world, that’s an option too, as a condensed-scale version of the design is available as a “mini towel” (25 centimeters square)…

…and going in the opposite direction size-wise, it can also be had as a bath towel (120 x 60 centimeters).

The mini towel has the smallest price tag, at 880 yen (US$5.90), while the face towel is 1,650 yen and the bath towel 3,850. The whole line is once again available following a recent restock and can be found here on the Donguri Kyowakoku online store.

