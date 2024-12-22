Couples are capturing memories with traditional Japanese flair.

In the West, wedding anniversaries usually mark the day of the “I dos”. In Japan, couples have another option: the day they legally register their marriage. This legal step, called nyuseki, often happens well before the actual ceremony, giving couples time to handle things like name changes or address updates, which can be particularly complex but necessary administrative procedures.

▼ Nothing says “I will love you forever” like an afternoon of bureaucracy.

As registering the marriage is an essential stage of the process, many couples seek to commemorate the event, usually with photos. These special snaps will often feature their formal marriage certificate, which is known as konin todoke. However, with the growing trend for couples to forego the traditional wedding ceremony entirely, there are increasing ways to celebrate in style.

While some couples prefer to set their anniversary date as the day of ceremony, a highly emotional and celebratory occasion, about 60 percent choose to mark the date they were legally married, often chosen for its auspicious or personal significance. With such a focus on the date of the legal recognition as a couple, and weddings costing an average of 3,473,000 yen (US$22,053), it’s no wonder that there are more people looking at ways to celebrate without breaking the bank.

A popular alternative is a photo wedding, where couples hire a photographer to capture them in traditional wedding attire at scenic locations like gardens or historic sites.

While less expensive than a full ceremony, it can still cost a pretty penny, averaging out at around 216,000 yen (US$1,372). However, there are some studios that are offering an option that won’t break the bank.

Inai Wedding Wasou, which specializes in traditional Japanese wedding photography, is one such studio.

Aside from their regular options, they have an exclusive photoshoot that is only available on the day of marriage registration and comes complete with white wedding kimonos, hairstyling, and confetti shoots.

They’re even happy to give you the photo data on the same day so you can share it with your family and friends, although they will also send retouched versions at a later date.

This package is surprisingly affordable at just 39,800 yen (US$252.73). Better still, you can just turn up empty-handed after your trip to the ward office.

With evolving trends and growing affordable options, Japanese couples are proving that neither they nor their guests should have to deal with the hefty price tag for displays of love and commitment. It’s the shared memories that truly matter. As their relationship moves forward and their family grows, they can feel reassured knowing there is a photoshoot for that too.

Studio location

Inai Wedding Wasou

Address: Tokyo-to, Taito-ku, Kaminarimon 1-chome 1-10

東京都台東区雷門１丁目１−１０

Website

Top image: PR Times

Insert images: Pakutaso (1, 2), PR Times

