Totoro and Jiji stationery and craft supplies are set to put smiles on faces of Ghibli fan kids and grown-ups alike.

Spring is the time for new beginnings in Japan, and not just because it’s when nature wakes up from its winter slumber. April is also the start of the school year in Japan, which means early spring is when parents and kids do their back-to-school shopping.

With many schools in Japan having uniforms, there’s not so much clothing shopping that goes on, but a new set of school supplies is a common part of back-to-school preparations, and to help with that there’s an adorable line of Studio Ghibli items featuring Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service artwork.

First up are pencil sharpeners with the medium Totoro (recognizable by his blue fur and three chest markings) and Kiki’s companion cat Jiji. Both have clear sides so you can see how much they’ve filled up with shavings, and flip-top covers to keep the from spilling out until you’re ready to empty the containers into a wastebasket.

But what good is a pencil sharpener without pencils, right? Donguri Kyowakoku, the Ghibli specialty shop offering the lineup, has you covered on that front too, with 12-packs of 2B pencils of either the Totoro trio hanging out in the woods…

…or Jiji indulging his cat curiosity to a non-lethal degree.

There are scissors for cutting craft project components up…

…and tape dispensers for putting things together. A clever design keeps them compact and smooth-sided for when you’re tossing them in a bag or sliding them into a desk…

…but with a section that folds out for when you need to cut off a strip of tape.

The cloth pen pouches look simple and stylish…

…but actually have a slick two-pouch construction that snaps open or shut in the center.

And just like pencils need pencil sharpeners, so too do they need someplace to write or draw, which brings us to Totoro and Kiki’s Delivery Service notebooks and notepads. The Totoro notebook has locations from the anime film, such as Mei and Satsuki’s house, on its cover and pages, and the Kiki’s one has views of the clocktower and Ursula’s cabin.

The interior pages are unlined, making them equally suited to jotting down notes or sketching whatever stirs your artistic spirit (such as the sight of Hayao Miyazaki’s personal car on display at Ghibli Park).

The memo pads, at first glance, look like they’re just scaled-down, tear-off versions of the notebooks.

Flip open the cover, though, and there’s a variety of cool designs inside.

A nice side effect of these being designed as school supplies is that they’re also priced affordably. Out of the whole bunch, the pen cases are the most expensive, at 2,200 yen (US$14), followed by the pencil 12-packs at 1,100 yen. Everything else is less than 1,000 yen, with the 48-page, B5-size (25.7-centimeter [10.1-inch] long) notebooks being the lowest priced items at just 385 yen each. And of course, the beauty of all this adorableness is that there’s nothing stopping you from using these items outside of school if you’re a grown-up Ghibli fan whose student days are behind you.

The entire lineup is available following a restock at Donguri Kyowakoku, and can be purchased through their online store now (pencil sharpeners here, pencils here, scissors here, tape dispensers here, pen pouches here, notebooks here and here, and memo pads here and here).

