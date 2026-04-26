The Burger King sundae line feels like a perfect match for the Japanese sweets scene.

Burger King Japan is in the middle of a very aggressive push to expand its dominion in Japan, and as part of its aspiration to sit upon Japan’s hamburger throne it’s currently offering bundles of 40 million yen (US$250,000) to rival fast food chain franchises that ditch their current partners and convert to Burger King locations. Of course, even if you have restaurants in every neighborhood across the country you still won’t be successful without tempting items on the menu, and so to help attract people to its increasing number of branches, Burger King Japan is launching its King Fusion.

No, this isn’t Burger King collaborating with Dragon Ball and its Fusion Dance. Instead, the King Fusion is Burger King’s line of mix-in sundaes, a swirl of soft serve vanilla ice cream with sauces, toppings, and other fixings artfully added, which you then strip up to your liking.

The King Fusion is only available in certain countries in which Burger King operates, and is conspicuously missing from the menu in the U.S., but as of April 24, it’s now ready for customers at Burger King Japan branches. The opening offer is a King Fusion with pineapple sauce and crisp coconut waffle bits, which should provide an excellent mix of sweet, tart, smooth, and crunchy sensations to get your taste buds firing and snap you out of any springtime sleepiness.

As tasty as that sounds, though, the real excitement here is what the future may hold. As we’re all well aware of, no place on earth does seasonal and limited-time sweets flavors better than Japan, so things like a matcha King Fusion, sakura King Fusion, white peach King Fusion, sweet potato King Fusion, “soda” King Fusion, and more seem like more of a matter of when we’ll get them than if. For now, though, the pineapple coconut King Fusion is on sale at Burger King Japan branches nationwide, priced at 490 yen (US$3.15).

Source: PR Times

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