After making our mouths water with the unveiling of its first sakura Frappuccino of the season, Starbucks is now giving us a look at some other surprises it has in store for us this cherry blossom season.

First, we have key promotional artwork that pays homage to centuries’ old traditional Japanese paintings, with Starbucks adding its own modern twist in line with the concept of “Timeless Japanese Beauty“. This artwork, which juxtaposes the soft gradation of petals against the powerful, bold, vitality of the trunk, acts as a centrepiece for the chain’s springtime releases.

▼ This depiction of sakura is said to mimic paintings often seen on traditional Japanese folding screens.

The strong yet delicate cherry blossom tree above is set to appear on a number of goods this season, including paper cups, gift cards, cookie tins, and even paper bags.

The fluttering petals in the art above serve to inform the design choices for this year’s limited-edition range of sakura goods, which is based around the concept of “hizakura” (literally “daytime sakura“). Featuring gentle blue-and-pink hues, the designs on these goods are inspired by cherry blossoms blooming brightly in the spring sun, and cover a range of items such as notebooks, bags and a special Stanley cup.

Starbucks lists the items in the range as:

1. Stanley Cup Pale Pink Gradient 414 millilitres (14 ounces), 5,300 yen (US$34.88)

2. Heat-Resistant Glass Mug Spring Season Blend 414 millilitres (3,100 yen)

3. Bearista Message Gift (1,650 yen)

4. Stainless Steel Bottle Pale Blue Gradient 591 millilitres (5,700 yen)

5. Handy Stainless Steel Bottle Pale Pink 500 millilitres (5,600 yen)

6. Starbucks Mini Cup Gift Beige (1,150 yen)

7. Mug Medal Marble 355 millilitres (2,850 yen)

8. Stainless Steel Bottle S’well Marble 473 millilitres (6,800 yen)

9. Stainless Steel Bottle Pale Blue 355 millilitres (4,800 yen)

10. Beverage Card Pale Pink (750 yen)

11. Bottle Shoulder Bag (2,500 yen)

12. Cold Insulated Tote Bag (3,400 yen)

13. Starbucks Campus Ring Notebook Beige/Gradation (650 yen each)

14. Reusable Cup 473 millilitres (600 yen)

14. Reusable Cup Drink Hole Cap Bearista (sold only as a set with the Reusable Cup for 1,250 yen)

15. Silicone Strap Bottle Pale Blue 532 millilitres (2,700 yen)

16. Colour Change Tumbler 473 millilitres (2,900 yen)

17. Glass Tumbler 473 millilitres (3,500 yen)

18. Stainless Steel Bottle Pale Pink Gradient 355 millilitres (4,500 yen)

19. Double Walled Heat-Resistant Glass Pale Pink 355 millilitres (3,700 yen)

20. Strap Cup Shape Stainless Steel Bottle Layered 355 millilitres (5,000 yen)

21. Cold Cup Tumbler Layered 414 millilitres (2,600 yen)

All the items listed above will be available in stores and online, except for the Cold Insulated Tote Bag, which can only be purchased online. Store sales will commence on 15 February, but fans who want to avoid missing out on their favourite items will want to head to the Internet, as online sales begin at 8 p.m. (JST) on 12 February.

