Proof that karepan and snow are a match made in heaven.



Curry bread, or “karepan” as it’s known in Japan, is a delicious fried treat that’s incredibly popular across the country. It’s even earned several mentions in the Guinness World Records, with 7-Eleven currently holding the record for the Best-selling Freshly Made Curry Bread Brand, having sold 76,987,667 units in 2023, while the Most Curry Bread Sold In 24 Hours was awarded to Aichi’s Pan No Tora after they sold 15,455 karepan on 21 May 2023.

Now, the curry-filled breads are getting a new entry in the Guinness World Records, after Co-operative Network Hokkaido smashed the record for the Most Curry Bread Sold in 8 Hours.

The event took place at a food stall at the Sapporo Snow Festival in Hokkaido on 8 February, with sales beginning at 11 a.m. and finishing just six-and-a-half hours later, at 5:30pm, when all the prepared curry breads sold out. While this result suggests they could’ve achieved an even higher number of sales within the eight-hour period, the group ended up selling 11,208 karepan, surpassing the previous record of 8,340, held by Pan No Tora, and earning them the title of Most Curry Bread Sold in 8 Hours, which was presented to them at a certification ceremony later that evening.

▼ This news report shows highlights from the event.

While the official certification made news around the country, curry bread lovers everywhere had one question in mind: What type of karepan contributed to the new world record? According to Co-operative Network Hokkaido, which is made up of 16 agricultural and fisheries cooperatives, it was the Luxury Smoked Scallop and Rich Beef, containing Hokkaido-sourced ingredients and sold as a two-piece set for 500 yen (US$3.25).

People who purchased the breads had high praise for them, describing them as better than regular curry breads, and commenting on the standout flavours of scallop and beef. The karepan will be sold locally at the Coop Sapporo supermarket chain in the future, but those of us outside the region will have to satiate our cravings with convenience store curry breads instead.

Source: HTB, Guinness World Records via Hachima Kikou

Photo©SoraNews24

