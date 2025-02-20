Dragon Ball C(rocs).

There are more than a few similarities between Dragon Ball Z anime franchise and the Crocs brand of footwear. They may not be the peak of serious cinema or high fashion, but upon their introductions both quickly became big enough phenomena of success that even now, decades later, their popularity never completely fades away and still periodically spikes when something comes along to draw in new fans and beckon back old ones.

And just like Goku is always expanding his martial arts family and circle of friends, so too does Crocs regularly look for new creative partners, and now the two have found each other with a line of Dragon Ball Z Crocs on the way.

The first of the two models takes its design cues from protagonist Goku, coming in a vivid orange color that matches the hero’s iconic gi. Swing around to the back of the sandal, a variant of Crocs’ Classic Clog, and you’ll see that the heel strap is modeled after his outfit’s sash.

Since the target market here is obviously Dragon Ball fans looking for unabashedly expressive footwear, the Goku Crocs come bundled with a selection of exclusive Jibbitz charms including a Super Saiyan Goku, wigh-granting dragon Shenron, and the four-star Dragon Ball.

Of course, of there’s one character in entire extended Dragon Ball cast who can’t bear the idea of Goku having the spotlight all to himself, it’s Vegeta, and so there’s also a special pair of Vegeta Echo Clog Crocs.

The inspiration here is Vegeta’s battle armor, and the Saiyan royal crest appears in multiple places. Vegeta’s Crocs also have their own special set of Jibbitz, one depicting him in his Great Ape form and another with his name written in Japanese script (ベジータ).

If you’re looking to add even more Dragon Ball foot flair, there’s also a five-piece Jibitz pack that invites Piccolo and Frieza to join in the fun…

…and individual Jibitz being offered of Goku, Vegeta, and a Dragon Ball.

The Goku Crocs are available in adults and kids sizes, with their prices in Japan being 9,900 and 6,050 yen, respectively, while the Vegeta pair is listed in Japan as adults only for 14,850 yen. However, both models are featured on Crocs’ U.S. website here as offered in adults and kids sizes. The U.S. website is also selling five-piece Jibitz set, but does not have the individual Goku, Vegeta, and Dragon Ball charms. The U.S. website also only mentions that the items are “coming soon,” while Crocs Japan has said they’ll be in stores in Japan on February 26, with select branches of Crocs stores in the country and shoe chain ABC Mart having special decorations for their release.

Source: PR Times, Crocs

Images: PR Times

