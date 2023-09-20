A very Japanese aesthetic from two very American companies.

It’s been 150 years since Levi’s was founded in 1853, and to celebrate the milestone anniversary, the American company is teaming up with another iconic American company, Crocs, for a new line of shoes.

While this tie-up champions the success of American industry, the resulting collection takes its design cues from a different country altogether — Japan. It’s a surprising direction to take, but it’s one we’re certainly not complaining about, as the three Crocs in the collection look absolutely gorgeous.

Two of the three new shoes feature denim uppers displaying sashiko stitching, a traditional Japanese embroidery technique, and are available in two colours — Navy and Bone.

▼ Levi’s All-Terrain Clog — Bone

▼ Levi’s All-Terrain Clog — Navy

Both models above come complete with a red Levi’s tab on the right shoe, just like the tab seen on the company’s jeans. The footbed features the familiar two-horse print seen on the back patch of Levi’s jeans, only it’s printed in Japanese.

While the designs are very Japan-inspired, the red-white-and-blue colour combination is a nice nod to the home country of Crocs and Levi’s, and these hues are also evident in the third shoe, which is a Classic Clog, in a tie-dye design.

▼ This design is inspired by shibori, a traditional Japanese tie-dyeing technique, making this trio a celebration of Japanese design.

The two All-Terrain clogs are priced at 12,100 yen (US$81.93) each, and come with three specially crafted Jibbitz charms. The Classic clog (9,900 yen) includes eight Jibbitz charms, inspired by ’60s counterculture and graphics from the Levi’s archives.

All three new designs will be available at the Levis online store via lottery from 19 September, followed by the Crocs online and in-store release in Japan on 22 September. The lottery application period at the Levi’s online store runs from 10 a.m. JST on 10 September to 11:59 p.m. JST on 20 September, so be sure to get your application in quick for a chance to own one of the rarest Crocs ever made by the company!

Source: PR Times

Featured image: Levi’s Japan

Insert images: PR Times

