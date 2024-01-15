Step out with the world’s hardest working anime cat in this cute collection.

Some people might celebrate their 50th year with a grand party or a shot of botox, but Hello Kitty has chosen to celebrate her half-century with a new line of shoes.

The three-piece collection has been produced in collaboration with Crocs, and includes not only the Classic Clog but the brand’s latest model, the Stomp Slide, as well as the Siren Clog, with its signature chunky high heel.

The Classic Hello Kitty Clog is available in three sizes: adults (22-30 centimetres [8.7-11.8 inches)], children (18-21 centimetres), and toddlers (12-17.5 centimetres).

▼ The adults size is set to retail for 9,900 yen (US$68.23), while the children’s is priced at 8,250 yen and the toddlers at 7,700 yen.

The Stomp Slide features Hello Kitty’s signature red in its design, with an extra-large glittery ribbon Jibbitz accessory complementing the chunky look of the shoe.

The Siren Clog has a heel height of approximately 8.8 centimetres (3.5 inches), with bright red bows providing a vibrant contrast to the blue design, and a 3-D Hello Kitty Jibbitz sitting atop each shoe.

The new Crocs will be sold at the ABC-Mart Grand Stage Osaka Store and ABC-Mart’s online store, as well as Crocs stores and Crocs online from 18 January.

According to Sanrio, the period from 1 November 2023 to 31 December 2024 is classified as Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary year, during which time we can expect to see lots of fun events and collaborations to celebrate the milestone. As Japan’s hardest working anime cat, no matter how old Hello Kitty gets, her work never ends!

Source, images: PR Times

