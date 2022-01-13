Cherry blossoms are set to bloom in Lindt stores for the very first time this year.

As we enter a new year in Japan, companies are already looking forward to spring, giving us a taste of what we can expect when the cherry blossom season arrives in a couple of months.

This year, Lindt is one of the first companies off the mark, announcing today that they’ll be giving us………..”the world’s first Sakura Lindor”!

While Lindt has dabbled in sakura-flavoured drinks and macarons in Japan during hanami season, this is the first time ever for the Swiss chocolatier to add a sakura flavoured chocolate to their world-famous Lindor chocolate ball range.

▼ Judging by the photos released today, the new flavour looks set to be a celebration of pink creamy deliciousness.

The new sakura flavour is said to “delicately express Japan’s beautiful spring season“, with a cherry-flavoured filling encased in a white chocolate shell containing strawberry powder.

Despite having branches in over 120 countries around the world, Lindt says this new chocolate will only be sold in Japan. It can be purchased on its own (sold by weight, at 781 yen [US$6.82] per 100 grams [3.5 ounces]), or in special sets with exclusive sakura packaging.

▼ The 16-piece assorted Lindor Sakura Gift Box will retail for 2,160 yen

▼ The 8-piece assorted Lindor Sakura Gift Bag will retail for 1,080 yen

There’ll also be sakura gift bags and gift boxes available for a limited time, with the small and medium gift bags priced at 100 yen and 150 yen respectively…

▼ …and the gift box priced at 300 yen.

The Lindor Sakura, and its related sets and packaging, will only be available for a limited time at Lindt stores in Japan from 20 January to 31 May.

If you’d like to create a very Japanese duo of chocolate balls, don’t forget to pair the sakura variety with the matcha Lindt ball, the company’s first-ever Japanese flavour.

Source, images: PR Times

