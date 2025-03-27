Matcha fair includes gummies, freeze-dried strawberries, and a special secret gem from Gion Tsujiri.

Japan’s top three convenience stores — Family Mart, Lawson and 7-Eleven — are constantly competing for customers, but this month, Family Mart is nudging ahead of the pack, with a new “Matcha with Fruit” range.

This new collection is part of the chain’s “Matcha Fair” held annually at this time of year, and there are seven items to choose from, with matcha sourced from the highly esteemed Uji region, and fruit appearing as the star partner for the first time.

▼ Yuzu Matcha Cheese Soufflé (298 yen [US$1.98])

This palm-sized soufflé cake will be released on 28 March, ahead of the other treats, which will be appearing on shelves from 1 April. It’s also the only item that won’t be available nationwide, as customers in Okinawa will sadly miss out on this sweet, which pairs matcha and cheese with yuzu and black beans.

▼ Matcha Chocolate Covered Peach Gummy (213 yen)

Chocolate-covered gummies have become a big hit at convenience stores, and this new variety, which is only being produced in limited quantities, pairs the fruity sweetness of a soft peach gummy with a hard and crunchy matcha chocolate.

▼ Matcha and Strawberry Tart (258 yen)

This tart contains a strawberry Gateau chocolate in the base and freeze-dried strawberry pieces on top, to create a fruity accent to the matcha-heavy flavours.

▼ Matcha Strawberry Tart (258 yen)

This box of tarts, or “tartlets” as they’re dubbed in English, looks set to be highly sought after, not only for the delicious matcha-and-strawberry-jam combo, but the fact that they’re only being made in limited quantities.

▼ Matcha and Strawberry Tiramisu (348 yen)

Matcha and strawberries shine in this multi-layered parfait, which contains strawberry sauce, matcha tiramisu mousse, a matcha sponge, and matcha chocolate sauce, all topped with mounds of cream.

▼ Strawberry Chocolate Uji Matcha (348 yen)

Matcha chocolate-covered freeze-dried strawberries have long been a massive hit with green tea lovers, but you’ll have to get in quick to get a taste of these, as they’re only being made in limited quantities.

▼ Tsujiri Matcha Strawberry Sandwich (248 yen)

While there’s no indication of this in English on the package, diehard matcha fans will recognise the logo of Gion Tsujiri, a famous Japanese tea company that’s been specialising in Uji matcha for over 150 years. Known for delicious matcha sweets, Gion Tsujiri brings its expertise to the collection with a deliciously moist and supple sandwich, which looks set to be one of the most sought-after items in the collection.

This sweet celebration of matcha will only be in stores for a limited time, so green tea lovers will want to get in quick to stock up on every item in the collection. And if you’re craving even more matcha, then you’ll want to check out the new doughnuts from Mister Donut, also made in collaboration with Gion Tsujiri.

Source, images: Press release

