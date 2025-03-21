Uji matcha elevates doughnuts in this very Japanese green tea collection.

As the nation’s top-selling doughnut chain, Mister Donut knows how to keep its fans happy, and one thing customers keep coming back for is matcha doughnuts by esteemed green tea specialists Gion Tsujiri.

Gion Tsujiri sources its matcha from Uji, where the company was founded over 150 years ago and which is now the country’s most lauded matcha-producing region, making these some of the best treats you can get in Japan. The “Misdo meets Gion Tsujiri” collection has been produced in limited-edition runs since 2016, evolving into ever-more delicious and complex forms with every appearance, and now there are five new doughnuts to choose from.

▼ Uji Matcha Zukushi (270 yen takeout; 275 yen eat-in)

With a name that translates as “Nothing But Uji Matcha”, this is the top pick for green tea lovers, with matcha in the dough, whipped cream filling, powdered topping, and the jelly-like warabimochi (traditional bracken starch confectionery) centre.

▼ Uji Matcha Chestnut Azuki (270 yen takeout; 275 yen eat-in)

Those wanting a little more variety with their matcha will fall in love with this combination of azuki red bean paste and chestnut paste with candied chestnuts, which pairs well with the matcha dough and crunchy chocolate coating.

▼ Pon de Double Uji Matcha (216 yen takeout; 220 yen eat-in)

The Pon de Ring is one of Mister Donut’s top sellers, and for this collection it’s been enhanced with traditional Japanese flavours, starting with a variety that gives you matcha in the dough and the chocolate coating.

▼ Pon de Zaku Uji Matcha Kinako (237 yen takeout; 242 yen eat-in)

This Pon de Ring adds a crunchy (“zaku” means “crunch”) topping of kinako (roasted soybean flour) to the matcha doughnut.

▼ Pon de Uji Matcha Brown Sugar Warabimochi (237 yen takeout; 242 yen eat-in)

Finally, we have a matcha Pon de Ring filled with matcha whipped cream and brown sugar warabimochi, with a dusting of kinako sugar to finish.

This matcha-rich collection will be available at Mister Donut branches around Japan in limited numbers from 26 March until the end of May. If that’s not enough to tempt you over to the green side, then keep an eye out for the second installment soon to come, as is the way with these tempting two-part collaborations.

Source, images: PR Times

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!