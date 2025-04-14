Fried octopus balls get a totally new look at this Japanese restaurant chain.

When you hear the word takoyaki, the image of perfectly round, fried golden balls filled with octopus likely comes to mind.

▼ Takoyaki

However, a recent visit to Nanpuu, a chain restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort foods, turned that assumption on its head with an unconventional take on the beloved dish that we’d never seen before. In fact, it was so weird it made us do a double-take, and then a triple-take as we tried to comprehend what we were seeing.

▼ Huh?

On the menu as “大阪風ソースたこ焼” (“Osaka-style Sauce Takoyaki”), the name of this dish didn’t match up to the accompanying image at all, with no fried balls anywhere to be seen. It actually looked more like okonomiyaki, another Osaka specialty described as a thick, savoury pancake, but this looked much, much thinner, as it was barely a millimetre thick.

Curious to find out what this weird dish might taste like, we popped by a branch of Nanpuu and placed an order for it, and when it arrived, its appearance confirmed our suspicions — it looked entirely like okonomiyaki.

Its flat shape would fool anyone into thinking this was a savoury pancake, yet the moment we tasted it, the flavour screamed “takoyaki!!!”

▼ The dish, which looks more like deconstructed takoyaki, is priced at 748 yen (US$5.09)

Unlike the crispy skinned takoyaki popularised by top chains like Tsukiji Gindaco, Nanpuu’s version leans heavily into the traditional “torotoro” (“gooey”) style. The soft texture and rich flavours are reminiscent of classic takoyaki from Osaka’s street stalls, albeit in an unconventional form — it was if the chain had pursued the gooey texture with so much fervor that the spherical shape simply gave way.

▼ Gindaco takoyaki, for comparison.

While its shape might raise eyebrows, Nanpuu’s flat takoyaki delivers on taste. The gooey texture pairs with the bold sauce, creating a compelling argument for it to be called “takoyaki” as opposed to “okonomiyaki”. While it messed with our minds, it delighted our taste buds, proving that tradition really can coexist with a dash of creative reinterpretation.

▼ It’s good to know that some things stay the same, with all-you-can-drink deals at varying price points on the menu.

Nanpuu is no stranger to innovation in the world of Japanese comfort food. Not only have they reimagined takoyaki, but they also have a unique “doroyaki”, a hybrid between okonomiyaki and monjayaki, and a wide variety of unique dishes across its locations in Japan.

At the Ikebukuro branch where we visited, we noticed several intriguing menu items:

Cheese-filled Okonomiyaki: A decadent twist featuring layers of melted cheese

Doroyaki: Their famous dish made with soft batter and served with flavorful broth

DIY Iron Plate Cooking: Guests can grill their own creations for added fun

Nanpuu also offers all-you-can-eat plans at select locations, making it an ideal spot for groups looking to indulge in a wide range of dishes. The chain’s headquarters is located in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, with stores mainly found in the Kansai region in and around Osaka, so the branch in Tokyo is a rare find that you’ll want to check out next time you’re feeling adventurous. The flat takoyaki will blow your mind and impress your friends, much like the new Takoyaki Burger from Wendy’s Japan.

Related: Nanpuu Store Locations

Images © SoraNews24

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

[ Read in Japanese ]