A pyramid of salt a day keeps the Pyramid Head away.

A fun thing to do when visiting Japan is to keep an eye on the entrances to shops while walking along the street. If you do, there’s a fair chance you’ll see a little dish with a cone-shaped pile of salt sitting by the door. Those are called “morishio” (literally “pile of salt”) and are used to ward off evil spirits because nothing is worse for business than evil spirits.

▼ Ghostbusting makes this 7-Eleven feel good.

Salt has been considered a purifying substance throughout Japanese history. Sumo wrestlers famously throw salt onto the ring before matches and if you go to a funeral in Japan you will probably be given some salt which you are meant to sprinkle on yourself before entering your home to repel the death vibes you picked up during the ceremony.

Morishio are just one more way to use the seasoning to make sure all the right energy is flowing and although they’re mainly used by businesses, anyone is welcome to make one and place it in the proper location according to feng shui, and now that includes gamers too!

Yes, the morishio makers at Shizuoka Mokko have teamed up with game makers Dai 4 Kyokai to create Kyofu Kokufuku Morishio (Fear-Overcoming Pile of Salt) for 1,650 yen (US$11). As the name suggests, this morishio is designed for those who struggle to get through horror games by purifying those chills of terror you might get when playing them.

Also, in the spirit of the long-running Japanese gag that anything made for gamers must use loud colors often found on custom gaming PCs, this salt is also given a vibrant yet calming blue hue. It also comes with a dish and mold so you can shape your pile of salt beautifully while keeping your hands and controllers free of it.

Reaction to the product online was mixed, with some interested in trying it out and others worried that dabbling in the mystic arts might make matters worse if not done properly. It is believed that placing a morishio in the right spot will repel spirits, but putting it in the wrong spot will have the opposite effect and attract them.”

“It’ll probably attract the ghosts of deceased gamers.”

“If you don’t replace it regularly, it will have the opposite effect.”

“Silent Hill F is coming out soon. I might get it for that.”

“I just know that salt will turn black and crumble when I beat the game.”

“Won’t it affect the humidity in the room?”

“Finally, I can play Silent Hill!”

“It looks like a bathroom air freshener.”

“Does this also work for Western horror games?”

“I thought this was a morishio simulation game, but it’s real salt.”

A morishio simulation game might actually be a good idea. You have to correctly build, position, and maintain your morishio while protecting it from threats like gusts of wind or weasels, and if it degrades the environment around it becomes increasingly eldritch. It wouldn’t be a triple-A title, but a nice addition to games like the one where you unite the ramen oil bubbles or grill meat.

