On-trend flavour put to the test in this Smoothie-Frappuccino showdown.

Acai is experiencing a bit of a boom in Japan right now, with the antioxidant-and-fibre-rich berries popping up in a number of drinks, including some created by big-name chains.

So which of these drinks are worth your hard-earned yen? Well, to find out we chose two of the most popular to compare — the Acai Banana Smoothie from 7-Eleven and the Banana Mango & Acai My Fruits³ Frappuccino from Starbucks.

Starting with 7-Eleven’s Acai Banana Smoothie, this drink has a lot going for it, especially the fact that it contains whole fruit pieces.

Stocked in the freezer section of the store, these smoothies have become super popular with customers, not only for their super affordable price tag — this variety is only 380 yen (US$2.57) — but for the fun, freshness aspect, as customers whip up the drink themselves after paying for it, using the special machine at the counter.

▼The cup contains pieces of banana, acai, blueberries, and powdered yoghurt.

The Acai Banana flavour is currently being rolled out at 7-Elevens across Japan so it’s one of the newest drinks in the smoothie world, but it’s already received high praise from customers.

▼ So how does it taste?

The first flavour to hit the taste buds is banana, accompanied by a mellow milky sweetness from the yoghurt component hidden in the mix. Unlike a lot of acai drinks, which can be strong and astringent, this smoothie is well-rounded, balancing the tart with the sweet in perfect measures. While the acai is subtle, the overall flavour is fruity and refreshing, and to top it all off, the drink delivers half your daily iron requirements and a third of your fruit requirements, making it delicious and nutritious.

So how does the My Fruits³ Frappuccino compare? Well, for starters, it looks a treat, with swirls of berry and vanilla hues inviting us in for a sip.

One of the big draws of the My Fruits³ Frappuccino, which can only be found at select Starbucks branches in Japan, is its customisation aspect, as customers can choose from a variety of fruit blends, base options, fruit additions and whipped creams to create their own special drink.

▼ The standard ingredients for the Banana Mango & Acai My Fruits³ Frappuccino (right, below) are listed beneath it on the in-store sign.

As it was our first time trying this flavour, which was released late last year, we went for the orthodox blend laid out on the sign — banana & mango, acai & blueberry, and an almond milk base. The only thing we changed was the whipped cream, as we opted to remove it to create a fairer comparison with the creamless smoothie from 7-Eleven.

It’s interesting to note that the main fruit ingredients in both this Frappuccino and the 7-Eleven smoothie are the same, except the former adds almond milk and cream while the latter contains yoghurt. Another common aspect is the banana, which hits your taste buds before anything else, but the main difference is in the texture, as the Starbucks drink retains the chewy texture of acai, but with a signature creamy smoothness that makes it feel like it’s more high-quality.

So while the Frappuccino wins in terms of flavour, texture and quality, it does come at a price, because at 770 yen, it’s more than double the price of the smoothie. That being said, 7-Eleven does an excellent job of delivering a fantastic smoothie at such a low price, so you definitely won’t be disappointed with it, especially if nutrition is a priority.

With pros and cons for each drink, you might just have to try both to find out which one takes your fancy. And you can continue the adventure in flavour with 7-Eleven’s Cafe Latte and Sweet Potato smoothies.

