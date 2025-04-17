Don’t panic–these “burgers” aren’t a combination of meat and sweets but are rather burger-shaped cookie sandwiches in Kirby-inspired pink.

Following last summer’s first collaboration between the Kirby Cafe and sweets shop Captain Sweets Burger, there’s a second collaborative product about to hit shelves at the latter’s one-and-only permanent shopfront location within Tokyo Station. The strawberry burger cookie sandwich set will go on sale on April 18 at the Captain Sweets Burger shop, which can be found on the first-floor south walkway inside of the ticket gates near the Marunouchi South Exit.

Each strawberry burger consists of two soft butter cookies decorated with Kirby’s face that form a sandwich around a double dose of strawberry flavor–first, a dollop of bittersweet strawberry-flavored whipped chocolate, and second, an oversized slab of strawberry milk-flavored chocolate. We think Kirby himself would be delighted with this combination and would inhale one of them in the blink of an eye!

Furthermore, the six-piece set comes packaged in an adorable, exclusive box featuring both Kirby and Waddle Dee. In typical Japanese souvenir style, each of the strawberry burgers are individually wrapped, making them easy to distribute among friends.

Customers will also receive one of three randomly selected stickers commemorating the collaboration. Just look at the strawberry cuteness!

The paper bag is cute enough to treasure forever as well, with reversible sides that are each worthy of display.

The Kirby Cafe x Captain Sweets Burger strawberry burger cookie sandwich set will retail for 2,106 yen (US$14.70) and would make for a perfect Japan souvenir for your Kirby-loving friends along with these other inexpensive-but-fun goodies from Daiso.

Store information

Captain Sweets Burger / キャプテンスイーツバーガー

Address: Tokyo-to, Chiyoda-ku, Marunouchi 1-9-1, JR Tokyo Station, 1st floor inside of the regular train ticket gates, south walkway

東京都千代田区丸の内 1-9-1 JR東京駅 1F在来線改札内 南通路沿い

Open 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

Source, images: PR Times

