Japan is famous for its vending machines. It could easily be dubbed the “Land of the Vending Machines.” While most countries stick to selection of drinks and snacks, Japan’s line-up also includes cute knick knacks and shocking discoveries. From origami to potential spouses: the country is littered with quirky and unusual vending machines. The latest example, unveiled in Tokyo, steers away from the shock value, but instead highlights smart technology and healthy eating, which are also things Japan does really well.

Salad Stand is a vending machine service that allows passers-by to enjoy a healthy snack or drink on-the-go. This is a new plan introduced by Japanese wellness company Kompeito’s Office De Yasai (“Vegetables at the Office”) service, which started over ten years ago with the goal of helping office workers to eat a healthier, more balanced meal while they work. Kompeito felt that the lack of convenience was a major factor in people’s choice to forego the greens and instead indulge in quick and unhealthy foods. The service gained traction over time, and now Kompeito is expanding beyond office walls to reach the general public.

▼ Grilled chicken Cobb salad, imitation snow crab and dried young sardines salad, luxurious smoked salmon and cheese salad

Getting to enjoy a salad when you’re out and about is nice, but nothing revolutionary. However, this is no ordinary vending machine: Kompeito have seen fit to incorporate AI into it. Built-in cameras track foot traffic and expiration dates, allowing the machine to dynamically adjust prices. So, the same salad you saw at lunch might cost less at dinner. Kompeito is on track to lift the curse of throwing away unwanted, short shelf-life salads once and for all.

Combatting food loss is a noble cause, but are the products themselves worth buying? Let’s take a look.

Their main line-up consists of salads, juices and “fruit granola.” Going by the name of the machine, there’s no doubt that the salads are the stars. With eight different varieties, made with farm-fresh vegetables, you’re bound to find something you like. Combined with meat, fish, fruits, and nuts, the salads are finished with a specially selected dressing to give it that final dash of perfection.

The cold-pressed juices are made to preserve as much of the vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, to keep the nutritional content high. They come in two different sizes, 250 and 400 milliliters, and can store up to one and a half kilograms (just over three pounds) of squeezed fresh produce within their bottles. These juices are sure to be a great way to get a boost of nutrition during a busy morning.

Sad to see the amount of vegetable leaves and peels that get discarded, Kompeito have turned these nutrient-rich parts into tasty, crunchy fruit granola snacks. Each pack provides the daily recommended intake of fiber (based on men and women in their 30s and 40s), and are a tasty little way to enjoy vegetables anytime, anywhere.

▼ Carrot and black pepper

So, where can you go if you want to be part of this futuristic salad experience? Sitting at the base of Tokyo Skytree is the shopping mall Tokyo Solamachi, which is also home to Sumida Aquarium. Within Tokyo Solamachi, on the second floor of the West Yard in Zone Three, you will find the Salad Stand vending machine just waiting for you to discover if you can get a good bargain on the delicious goods inside. However, if you were hoping for 24-hour access, you might be a little disappointed, as it follows the operating hours of the mall, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Or, if you happen to be in Kyoto, there’s also one at Kyoto Shiyakusho-mae Station on the Tozai subway line.

Whether you’re after a healthy snack, or curious about the evolution of vending machine culture in Japan, this machine is certainly worth checking out. If you can’t make it to Tokyo, perhaps you’ll be inspired to rethink your own lunch routine, and keep food waste to the minimum.

Location information

Salad Stand

Address: Tokyo-to, Sumida-ku, Oshiage, 1-chome 1-2, Tokyo Solamachi, West Yard, 2-kai, 3-banchi

東京都墨田区押上１丁目１−２東京ソラマチ ウエストヤード 2階3番地

Open 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

