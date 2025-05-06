Sometimes the most unique vending machines are hiding in plain sight.



One of the most exciting aspects of visiting Japan is the chance to find unusual products inside the many vending machines as they hum with possibilities on streets around the country. Sometimes, the most unique vending machines turn out to be hiding right under our noses, and that’s the case with one in Akihabara, Tokyo’s meccha for all things anime, manga, and electronics.

Operated by Shikoku Island-based Ehime Beverage, and located outside the company’s Tokyo Sales Office since 2019, this vending machine is stocked with special “Pom Juice” brand drinks that are extremely hard to come by in Tokyo. With special limited-edition seasonal releases and drinks that can usually only be purchased online, people have been raving about this little vending machine, so we stopped by to find out what it had to offer.

There’s only one of these in Tokyo, and to get there, simply take the Akihabara Electric Town exit from Akihabara Station and walk towards Okachimachi.

The vending machine stands quietly in a peaceful spot just off the main street, tucked away under an alcove so if you didn’t know it was there, you’d probably walk right past it. It was raining when we visited, so there weren’t many people around and we could take our sweet time browsing the selections.

What surprised us, aside from the unusual drinks we’d never seen before, was the 100-yen (US$0.69) price of many of them. That was incredibly low for this day and age and it got us so excited that we ended up buying five drinks for a taste test.

▼ First up, we have the Pon Sparkling (100 yen)

This has the fresh taste of just-squeezed fruit juice, and it was so delicious we almost thought it may have contained fruit pulp. The carbonation was just right, and the aroma of mandarin orange bursts in your mouth in a way you don’t usually get from fizzy fruit beverages.

▼ Next, the limited-time Ehime Select Citrus Ehime Ponkan Cider (100 yen)

Out of all the drinks we tried, this one had the most gentle flavour, with a sweetness that gradually spread through the palate with a comforting taste. There’s little acidity as the carbonation felt soft, and the taste and aroma of ponkan (a hybrid between a mandarin and a pomelo) was delicious and soothing.

▼ Another limited-time special — Ehime Kiwi Jelly (100 yen)

Although this looks like ordinary juice, it actually has a jelly-like texture, which adds a fun element to the drink. You can really taste the kiwi fruit flavour and there’s even a bit of a tingle in the aftertaste, with a refreshing tartness that isn’t too sharp. The jelly clumps also make it quite filling, so it’s perfect for when you’re feeling a little peckish, but you’ll need to make sure you shake it really well or the jelly won’t come out.

▼ An online exclusive, Ehime Mikan (120 yen)

With a refined sweetness that displays the distinctive tartness unique to mikan, this beverage has a rich colour and strong flavour that’s not overpowering, leaving a light and refreshing aftertaste.

▼ And finally, another online exclusive — Ehime Kawachi Bankan (120 yen)

Using 100-percent fruit juice from Ehime-grown Kawachi Bankan, this drink has a tangy sharpness that really makes you feel like you’re getting your vitamins. At the same time, it’s juicy and refreshing with a delicious flavour and a subtle bitterness unique to the citrus hybrid that gives it a more grown-up taste.

What all of these products have in common is their fruity flavour, and as you’d expect from the makers of POM Juice, they all taste as if the fruit has been freshly squeezed right into the bottle. It’s a rare chance to get a taste of some unusual Japanese fruit juices that you may never get to try, so next time you’re looking to quench your thirst, be sure to keep the Pom Juice vending machine in mind, along with this other one in the area, dedicated to canned coffee.

