Los Angeles-born donut giant with giant donuts opens up shop in Shibuya Ward this spring.

Earlier this year our sweets sensors began happily tingling at the news that Randy’s Donuts will be coming to Japan, and not just as a limited-time pop-up promotion either. The Los Angeles landmark donut chain, known for its tasty treats and colossal donut signs, is opening its first-ever shop in Japan. We now we finally know when it’ll open, and we’ve got a sneak peek at some of its Japan-exclusive items too.

May 15 is the date to mark on your calendar for the grand opening of the Randy’s Donuts Shibuya Daikanyama Branch. That lengthy name is because while the shop is in downtown Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, it’s closer to the fashionably laidback Daikanyama Station than perpetually hustling and bustling Shibuya Station. Situated in the Log Road Daikanyama plaza a short walk north from the station, Randy’s will, of course, have its customary giant donut signage in place, and a total of 40 seats both inside and on its terrace for those choosing to eat in.

They’ll be baking their donuts in-store daily, promising some 40 different flavors priced between 300 and 600 yen (US$2-US$4). Among the earliest offerings will be two Japan-exclusive creations, the first of which is the L.A. Blue Custard Cream.

Randy’s says the color is meant to bring to mind the sky on a sunny day in Los Angeles, but between the stylized rendering of the city’s initials and the specific shade of bold blue, it’s pretty obvious that the cream-filled donuts are also meant make people think of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who, thanks to the presence of Shohei Ohtani and other prominent Japanese baseball stars on the roster, are Japan’s favorite Major League Baseball team by a very wide margin these days.

Also exclusive to Randy’s Donuts Japan will be the Strawberry Chocolate Texas. “Texas” is the term Randy’s uses for its jumbo-sized donuts, which at 380 grams (13.4 ounces) are almost four times as heavy as their standard-size donuts, and boast a circumference of 16 centimeters (6.3 inches).

Merch-wise, the Shibuya Daikanyama Randy’s will have commemorative tumblers for its lemonade drinks, showing the Tokyo store…

…and T-shirts with an LA ▶ Tokyo marking on the sleeve.

It’s also worth pointing out that Randy’s Donuts is referring to this as “branch number one” for Japan, hinting at more locations opening up in other parts of Tokyo or the country at a future time.

Location information

Randy’s Donuts (Shibuya Daikanyama branch) / ランディーズドーナツ（渋谷代官山店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Daikanyama-cho 13-1, Log Road Daikanyama L2

所 在 地：〒150-0034 東京都渋谷区代官山町13-1 LOG ROAD DAIKANYAMA L2棟

Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Website

