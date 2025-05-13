Making “waka-waka” noises as you eat them is optional, but very tempting.

There’s a big birthday in the video game world coming up this month, as May 22 will mark the 45th anniversary of the arcade release of developer Namco’s original Pac-Man arcade game. And while many people celebrate their birthday with cake, this year Pac-Man is one of those cultured individuals who instead will be opting for birthday donuts, specifically Pac-Man donuts, which are being offered by Krispy Kreme Japan.

Three different treats are coming to salute the star who loves to eat, starting with the Pac-Man Custard Sprinkle, which puts a swirl of custard cream and sprinkles in the color of Pac-Man’s ghost adversaries atop the ring, and also gives you a Pac-Man shaped monaka wafer.

Speaking of the ghosts, they get their turn in the spotlight on the Ghost Chocolate donut, with a ghost monaka lurking inside the lines of a maze drawn in vanilla custard lines, and a chocolate cream filling inside the hole-less donut.

The final Pac-Man donut, called the Power Strawberry, is a more subtle nod to in-the-know fans, who will recognize this as not just any strawberry, but the second in the series of point-granting bonus items that periodically appear within the game’s maze.

▼ The Power Strawberry features a tart strawberry cream, sweeter strawberry icing, cream “leaves,” and sprinkled sugar.

The Pac-Man Custard Sprinkle and Ghost Chocolate are both priced at 410 yen (US$2.80), while the Power Strawberry is just 388 yen. You can also get them together in a Pac-Man Box set for 1,177 yen, 31 yen cheaper than buying them individually.

▼ Pictured: financial wisdom in donut form

Or, if you’re in the mood for not one, not three, but six donuts, Krispy Kreme also has the Pac-Man Half-dozen set, for 1,825 yen. This gets you one of each of the threePac-Man donuts, two Original Glazed donuts, and one chocolate sprinkle donut. While supplies last they come in a cool collaboration box, which you’ll probably want to be careful not to smear chocolate on so that you can reuse or display it.

Also while supplies last, purchasing the Pac-Man Half Dozen gets you a sticker, some of which are marked as winners that will get you one more Original Glazed for free.

For fans of donuts and games, the urge to run to your nearest Krispy Kreme branch to try these is no doubt strong, but for those who can make the trip to the donut chain’s Shibuya Cine Tower branch in Tokyo’s downtown Shibuya neighborhood, you’ll get to see the place decked out in Pac-Man interior decorations.

The Pac-Man donuts go on sale March 14, and will be available for a limited time.

Related: Krispy Kreme Shibuya Cine Tower branch

Source: Krispy Kreme, PR Times

Images: Krispy Kreme

