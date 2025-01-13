L.A. chain famous for its colossal donut architecture arrives in Tokyo this spring, has big plans for expansion across Japan.

The two brightest donut stars in Japan are Mister Donut and Krispy Kreme, and it’s been that way for quite some time. Soon, though, another big name in donuts, which you could also call a big name in big donuts, is going to be throwing its ring-shaped sweets in the ring, as Randy’s Donuts is coming to Japan.

Founded in Los Angeles in 1952, Randy’s is still primarily a local chain, with with majority of its locations in Southern California and a limited presence in other southwestern American states. The chain’s fame, though, extends far beyond its current donut distribution area thanks to the iconic architecture of its shops that feature colossal donuts on their roof or exterior walls, which have made Randy’s branches landmarks for decades and even earned it some screen time in Iron Man 2.

When it sets up shop in Japan, Randy’s plans to offer four different classes of donuts: Classic (basic sugar or glazed donuts), Deluxe (with toppings such as chocolate or nuts), Fancy (with extra icing, whipped cream, or cream fillings), and Premium (unique creations featuring ingredients like chocolate chips, marshmallows, caramel, or ganache).

Also making the trip to Japan will be the chain’s brand of specialty coffee, Randy’s Roast.

So when and where will the first Randy’s Donuts Japan open? According to the press release, the first branch is slated to start serving donuts somewhere in Tokyo this spring, but there aren’t any more specific details yet. With most Japanese companies’ business years beginning in late March/early April, though, odds are we’ll have to wait until we’re a few weeks into the season before we can make our first snack run. And for everyone not in the Tokyo area? The plan is to have 50 branches open in Japan by the end of 2028.

Source, images: PR Times

