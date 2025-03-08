All the Capcom characters are here, from Ryu to the other Ryu!

For most of my life, Capcom has been steadily putting out classic video game franchises like Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and DuckTales. So, I can’t think of any game company more deserving of having a huge exhibition based on it than them.

From 20 March to 22 June, the Great Capcom Exhibition will be held at the Nakanoshima Museum of Art in Osaka City. While that’s still a few weeks away, a sneak peek at some of the exhibits has been released.

First, upon entering the exhibition, guests will walk alongside the Character Parade, in which animated likenesses of Capcom’s biggest stars will head single-file towards the entrance. Only a few of the characters that will appear on the 16-meter-long (52-foot-long) screen have been revealed so far.

▼ Counterclockwise from top left we got Ryu (Street Fighter), Leon S. Kennedy (Resident Evil), Ryu (Breath of Fire), Arthur (Ghosts ‘n Goblins), Dante (Devil May Cry), Phoenix Wright (Ace Attorney), Chun Li (Street Fighter), Date Masamune (Sengoku Basara), and Mega Man (Mega Man)

Full-length figures of Chun-Li and Dante will also be on display and used with projection mapping to outline the process of producing 3D-CGI.

A really interesting-sounding exhibit is Saori Yoshida vs Ryu: Searching for Someone Stronger than Me. It’s not exactly clear how this will play out, but will somehow pit the version of Ryu from Street Fighter 6 against three-time Olympic champion and 13-time world champion wrestler Saori Yoshida, who is a real human. It’ll probably be different than the last time they faced off.

Motion capture is a core technology of games these days and a fun exhibit will be set up to let guests experience it firsthand in the Motion Capture Mirror. Here you can hijack the bodies of characters such as Ryu from Street Fighter, Phoenix Wright, and Mega Man and control them with your own.

▼ Think you can point an objection better than the king?

The Monster Hunter Super 3D Encyclopedia will provide an AR demonstration of how the legendary dragon Velkhana alters the landscape.

Resident Evil will also be represented in the New Walkthrough Experience. This is where you walk through a Resident Evil inspired room and shine a special sensor at seemingly ordinary objects to reveal zombies and more.

Also, in the days leading up to the exhibition, there will be an online giveaway of 30 posters through the exhibit’s official X account. The posters have the image at the top of this article and are printed on a special material that’s said to have a different texture from ordinary paper.

There’ll also be an offline giveaway of stickers featuring the cover art from early titles of classic series. Just head down to the first floor of Hankyu Umeda Station under the JR overpass between 10 and 12 March to get yours for free. It’s limited to one per person though, so choose wisely.

It’s sure to be a great time for any fan of Capcom games, even if DuckTales or Chip and Dale’s Rescue Rangers probably won’t get represented because Capcom’s license for them with Disney has expired, so be sure to head over before it ends this June.

Exhibition Information

Great Capcom Exhibition: Game Creations that Captivate the World / 大カプコン展 ―世界を魅了するゲームクリエイション

Osaka Nakanoshima Museum of Art, 5th Floor Exhibition Space

大阪中之島美術館 5階展示室

Osaka-fu, Osaka-shi, Kita-ku, Nakanoshima 4-3-1

大阪府大阪市北区中之島4-3-1

Open: 20 March – 22 June

Hours: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Entry closes at 4:30 p.m.)

Closed on Mondays and 7 May (Wed.)

Website

Source, images: PR Times

