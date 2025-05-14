This new line of displayable toys looks like a raw deal for sushi enthusiasts, but in a good way.

Sometimes, it’s the little things in life that can maki your day brighter–and when life gives you adorable little sushi monster figures, you should just roll with it.

Otaku shopping store AmiAmi recently announced that it’s now taking pre-orders for Sentinel’s “Sushi Monster Sushi L.A. Real Sushi Size Figure Collection 2” following the success of the first series, which consisted of egg, shrimp, and tuna sushi offerings. This time, some new variations of popular sushi toppings join the mix in a six-pack of five standard toys plus one randomly selected secret toy out of three options.

▼ The new sushi monster lineup

While we’ve never had an encounter with a sushi monster in real life, if we were to have one someday, we can only hope that the monster will look something like these guys with their sushi topping hairdos, beady little eyes, and cute rice limbs. Let’s now take a look at each of the five new known figures.

The runny egg sushi is decked out egg-cellently with its Zoro-like mask of nori.

Meanwhile, the runny egg & wasabi overkill sushi seems to be having a hard time reining in its raw emotions with a spill of shockingly green wasabi.

The sweet shrimp sushi has a veritable shrimp ponytail. If this were our sushi toy, we would be shellfish and wouldn’t want to share it with anyone.

Similarly to the runny egg & wasabi overkill version above, the sweet shrimp & wasabi overkill sushi looks like it’s seen better days (certainly nothing to be green with envy about).

Lastly, replacing the tuna sushi in the first series, the salmon sushi is a real catch, lending a bright visual impact to the mix.

By the way, the sixth figure is a salmon & wasabi overkill sushi that comes in three currently unknown variations. Having a mystery monster is certainly one way to keep reeling us in–hook, line, and sinker.

Each of the sushi monster figures measures between 70-75 millimeters (2.8-3 inches), which mirrors the actual size of nigirizushi (“hand-pressed sushi”) in real life. Consequently, they also make great specimens to practice using chopsticks.

You can display the sushi monsters in various ways, from the face-down approach that mimics an actual plate of sushi…

▼ Tails up!

…to upright in what we suppose is their truest monster form. They still come across as nothing but adorable, though.

AmiAmi’s online store is now taking pre-orders for the six-pack of sushi monsters detailed above. It costs 5,280 yen (US$36.42) and is expected to ship in November. In the meantime, if that feels like an impossibly long time away, check out some of Japan’s other niche sushi figures or cute snacks made from rice that will float everyone’s boat. Let the good times keep rolling!

Source, images: PR Times

