Landmark of the sweets and movie world sets up its colossal donut sign in Shibuya Ward, and we stop by for several bites to eat.

It’s been a while since a high-profile American restaurant/cafe chain has made the trip across the Pacific to open its first branch in Japan, but this month marks the debut of Randy’s Donuts in the country. But though there’s never been a Randy’s in Japan before now, quite a few Japanese people have seen the Los Angeles-founded chain’s branches in movies and music videos, since their distinctive giant donut signs make them popular filming locations.

So when it made the trip to Japan, Randy’s didn’t just bring its recipes, but its unique architectural aesthetics too, with a colossal donut that greets visitors as they approach the store’s entrance in Tokyo’s Daikanyama neighborhood, just one train stop away from Shibuya Station.

Since its beginning in 1952, Randy’s Donuts has prided itself on offering quality and variety, and that philosophy continues at its first-ever Tokyo branch, which bakes over 40 different kinds of donuts daily inside the store. Stepping inside as part of a press tour prior to the shop’s grand opening on May 15, our eyes glazed over at the cases filled with glazed treats.

While you can order your donuts to go, the Tokyo Randy’s also has a pretty spacious eat-in area, with both indoor and outdoor seating. And since our Japanese-language reporter P.K. Sanjun was planning on sampling several donuts on this day, he decided to grab a seat for his extended snacking session.

The menu is a mix of classic Randy’s recipes from the U.S.A. plus a few Japan-exclusive creations, with prices ranging from 360 to 550 yen (US$2.50 to US$3.80). P.K. got started with a Strawberry Chocolate Texas Glazed (550 yen), which is only available at Randy’s Japan.

Randy’s “Texas” terminology refers to its extra-large donuts, and to give you a clearer picture of just how massive it is, here’s the Strawberry Chocolate Texas Glazed next to a standard-sized donut.

P.K. was both shocked and thrilled. Though born and raised in Japan, he’s traveled enough internationally to have developed a somewhat internationalized palate/stomach size, and this sort of bold decadence was just what he wanted to eat, as was the similarly massive Apple Fritter (550 yen)…

…and even the Bacon Maple Long John (550 yen)!

Yes, that is a maple donut covered in bacon bits, and P.K. found in to be exquisite, with a deliciously intense sweetness paired with enticing salty notes. As a matter of fact, he joyfully describes all of the donuts he tried as “relentlessly sweet.”

That’s not to say that they’re low-class desserts, though. P.K. came away very impressed with the quality of Randy’s Donut’s donuts, particularly with how invitingly fluffy they are inside.

P.K. is especially happy that Randy’s has preserved the traditional American aspects of its donuts and isn’t trying to water down its recipe in order to align with milder-tasting Japanese confectionary norms. The flavors are, without question, intense, even when compared to Japanese donut chains like Mister Donut, but that also helps Randy’s stand out from the rest of the donut pack in Japan, and if you’re looking for bolder flavors, they’ve got you covered.

▼ Speaking of coverage, the Tokyo branch also has a merch corner complete with a gacha capsule toy vending machine.

Unfortunately, while P.K.’s love of sweets may be boundless, there are constrains to his stomach capacity, and so he didn’t have room to try the Japan-exclusive L.A. Blue Custard Cream donuts, whose looks are obviously inspired by the logo of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thankfully, since this is a permanent location and not a limited-time pop-up store, P.K. will be able to pick some up on his next trip.

Randy’s Donuts says it hopes to open 50 branches in Japan within the next three years, but for now Tokyo’s Daikanyama is the only one, so keep an eye out for P.K. standing in line if and when you make your visit.

Location information

Randy’s Donuts (Shibuya Daikanyama branch) / ランディーズドーナツ（渋谷代官山店）

Address: Tokyo-to, Shibuya-ku, Daikanyama Log Road Daikanyama building L2

住所 東京都渋谷区代官山町13-1 Log Road Daikanyama L2棟

Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Website

Photos ©SoraNews24

