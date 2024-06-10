Japanese doughnut chain ups its game with a newly developed soft dough.

Mister Donut, or “Misdo” as it’s colloquially known, has long been Japan’s favourite doughnut chain, but now it’s upping its game with a “Master Donut” moniker, for a series of “new doughnuts no one has ever seen before.”

The first collection to be released under this name is the “Fromage Do“, which features a new creamy cheese doughnut dough, carefully developed to create a deliciously moist interior and crunchy exterior, and there are four to choose from.

▼ First up is the Fromage do Original (231 yen [US$1.48])

This doughnut has a simplicity that allows you to fully enjoy the deliciousness of the new style, and it’s finished with a sweet and glossy apricot napage (a transparent jelly-like glaze applied to the surface of sweets).

▼ Next up is the Fromage do Double Cream (264 yen)

With a cream topping that contains three types of cheese — cream, mascarpone, and Gouda — this is a moreish doughnut that showcases the deliciousness of sweet cheese.

▼ The Fromage do Blueberry (264 yen)

Fruit is a perfect partner for cheese, and this doughnut celebrates the sweet and tart pairing with a whipped cheese and blueberry sauce topping.

▼ Finally, we have the Fromage do Tiramisu (275 yen)

The famous traditional Italian dessert packs a punch in doughnut form, with an espresso filling, whipped cheese topping and cocoa dusting.

While each doughnut can be ordered separately, those wanting a taste of them all can opt for the “Fromage do New Texture Experience Set”, priced at 1,014 yen. This takeout-only set packs all four doughnuts into a specially marked box featuring the new Master Donut branding.

The new range will be in stores for a limited time while stocks last from 12 June. And if you want to make a meal of it all, you can always pair these treats with the new savoury doughnut dogs, also available at the chain for a limited time!

Source, images: PR Times

