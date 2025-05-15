A new way to enjoy the cake from the anime movie.

Studio Ghibli films are just as famous for their storylines and characters as they are for their delicious food, and one of the most mouthwatering of them all is the cake from Kiki’s Delivery Service.

Image: Studio Ghibli

This chocolate cake has become so coveted by fans that it’s even been featured in a recipe book dedicated to the film. Now, there’s a way we can bring the sweet treat into our everyday lives without gaining any weight, thanks to the arrival of a new product called Kiki’s Chocolate Cake Makeup Pouch.

Unlike the original cake from the movie, this one comes with a ribbon-shaped handle, making it easy to carry.

▼ It also has a luxe finish, with velour fabric giving it a soft and fluffy feel.

Inside, you’ll find a beautiful pattern featuring some of the motifs seen in the film, along with Kiki’s magical feline friend, Jiji.

Jiji also appears on the zipper pull that goes around the cake, recalling the moment from the film when the black cat pretends to be a stuffed toy in a cage.

With a diameter of around 11 centimetres (4.3 inches) and a height of 14 centimetres, the cake has enough room to fit a wide variety of makeup or accessories.

And if you line it up next to the flat pouch that was released last year, which has now been restocked at the chain, you can create your very own anime-style bakery on your countertop.

The new pouch is a great way to eat with your eyes while storing some of your everyday accessories, and it can be purchased now at Donguri Kyowakoku stores and online, priced at 2,750 yen (US$18.69).

Source, images: Donguri Kyowakoku (unless otherwise stated)

● Want to hear about SoraNews24’s latest articles as soon as they’re published? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!