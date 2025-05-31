Big Mini and Medium Mini Ghibli pouches are like little functional plushies.

In laymen conversations, the name “Totoro” tends to get tossed around to refer to this guy.

But as educated anime zoologists know, the gray forest spirit indicated by the arrow in the above image is just one of three distinct Totoros. Technically, he’s the “Big Totoro,” not to be confused with the blue “Medium Totoro” or white “Small Totoro.”

So it is, arguably, just a bit confusing that Studio Ghibli specialty shop Donguri Kyowakoku is now offering a “Big Totoro Mini Pouch,” but any extra effort our brains need to parse that description is more than offset by the joy the design gives our hearts.

The zippered pouch is part of what Donguri Kyowakoku calls its wazakka line, with wazakka loosely translating to “Japanese-style housewares and accessories.” The rustic, course-touch fabric is meant to evoke traditional Japanese textiles, and the designers say the pouch is especially well-suited to stuffing in the sleeve of your kimono to store important stuff as you head out to a summer festival, though with it looking this adorable, there’s never really a bad time to use it.

And don’t worry, they made sure to include the Big Totoro’s tail too.

Of course, the Big Totoro Mini Pouch name implies the exitance of other-size Totoro Mini Pouches, and sure enough, there’s one for the Medium Totoro too!

Though the big gray guy is the most famous Totoro, you could argue that the Medium Totoro is the more appropriate muse for a pouch, since in the anime he’s often depicted carrying around a sack of acorns, though that isn’t part of the pouch’s design.

Despite their “Big” and “Medium” names, though, both Mini Pouches are identically sized, at 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) in height and 90 centimeters across. They’re also priced the same, at 1,980 yen (US$13.65) and share the same style of leafy zipper pull.

Both the Big and Medium Totoro Mini Pouches are available now thanks to a restock, but oddly enough there doesn’t seem to be a Small Totoro Mini Pouch available. Maybe it’s coming soon, but for the time being the Big Totoro pouch can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online shop here, and the Medium one here.

