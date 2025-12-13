Ordinarily fluffy and fuzzy, Totoro goes smooth and sleek in these adorable pouches.

The Japanese word gamaguchi translates literally into English as “frog mouth,” but the language didn’t really need a single, specialized vocabulary word for discussing that part of amphibian anatomy. You’re much more likely to hear gamaguchi being used in its fashion-related figurative meaning, where it describes a pouch with a metal clasp that stretches from one end to the other and lets you open it up wide, resembling a frog with an open mouth.

Because of this, the only time you’ll encounter gamaguchi pouches that actually look like frogs are if the designer has a thing for puns. For example, today we’re taking a look at some gamaguchi pouches that are shaped like Totoro!

Recently restocked at Studio Ghibli specialty store Donguri Kyowakoku, these Totoro gamaguchi pouches forgo the fuzzy fur of a plushie and are instead made of smooth, sleek silicone. That makes them sturdy without being bulky, and in a clever design idea, Totoro’s ears are actually the prongs you push on to open up the clasp.

Two designs are available, the gray and blue Totoro.

Within the My Neighbor Totoro anime movie the gray version is the “big” Totoro and the blue one the “medium,” with quite a big height difference, but the two pouches are identically sized, with matching proportions and a “height” of 9.5 centimeters (3.7 inches).

Donguri Kyowakoku recommends them for holding accessories, keys, and coins, and they look like they’d also be handy for keeping candies in, or acorns, if you’re out for a stroll in some Ghibli-esque woodlands.

The pouches are priced at 2,970 yen (US$19.50) each, and can be ordered through the Donguri Kyowakoku online store here.

Source: Donguri Kyowakoku

Top image: Donguri Kyowakoku

Insert images: Donguri Kyowakoku (1, 2)

