Japan’s only musical ekiben lets you sing for your supper.

One of the great things about train travel in Japan is the chance to pick up an “ekiben” (literally “train station boxed meal“) from a kiosk at the station to enjoy on the journey. The only problem, however, is choosing one from the many eye-catching options available, but now that choice is made easier as you might just come across an ekiben that plays a melody when you eat it.

Called the “Moo Taro Bento“, this boxed meal is a specialty ekiben from Aratake, a company famous for meals containing Matsusaka beef, a prized Wagyu beef from the Matsusaka area of Mie Prefecture. These ekiben are so popular they can even be purchased online, where you can pick up the Moo Taro Bento with Moo Taro Sushi as a recommended set.

▼ So that’s what we did, ordering the set for a taste test at home.

Starting with the “Moo Taro Bento”, the first thing you’ll notice is how arresting it is to look at, with the face of a cow staring into your soul.

However, the real surprise comes when you lift the lid, because that’s when you’ll see a cardboard insert inside that tells you this is Japan’s First Melodical Ekiben.

The music happens when the sensor on the underside of the lid is exposed to light, so you can eat your meal to the musical accompaniment of “Furusato”, a popular children’s song.

One important thing to note is the sensor needs to be removed if you’re going to heat the bento up in the microwave.

The sensor is located on the back of this sticker so it’s easily removed, and once you’ve separated it from the bento, you can reuse it anywhere you’d like a melodical surprise, like cupboard doors, refrigerators and even the boot of your car.

The musical aspect makes this one of the most unique bentos in Japan, but is the food inside just as good?

Thankfully, it’s more than good — it contains a delicious sukiyaki (a traditional simmered beef hotpot dish) made with prized Wagyu beef that adds extra richness and sweetness, elevating it to a luxury meal.

Although bentos like these can be eaten as is when travelling, if you’re ordering it to eat at home you should definitely try heating it in the microwave as it makes the meat and rice even more supple…and that much more addictive.

Pleasantly surprised by the sukiyaki, it was now time to try the “Moo Taro Sushi”, which, despite having no musical accompaniment, comes in a box featuring a cute original character called “Moo Taro-kun”.

The boxed meal comes with a pair of chopsticks and a cute sticker, based on a series where Moo Taro-kun is depicted at regional sightseeing spots.

▼ The stickers are included at random so once you receive one, you may be tempted to collect them all.

As for the sushi, it’s pre-cut into easy-to-eat pieces that are perfect for the hungry traveller.

The filling is packed with beef shigureni, a traditional simmered dish made with a sweet and savory soy sauce-based broth flavoured with ginger. The Wagyu beef is excellent, immediately elevating this above a regular beef-based meal, and the balance with the vinegared rice is fantastic.

▼ Plus, it’s all wrapped up in a tasty nori seaweed from Matsusaka, adding to the quality.

Both these meals made us grin with delight, not only from the delicious flavour but the sense of playfulness they provided. With music and stickers included, nobody does bento quite like Aratake, so next time you’re travelling be sure to keep an eye out for them.

Photos©SoraNews24

